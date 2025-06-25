Two heroic Pokémon get new adventure effects ahead of Go Fest 2025

Pokémon Go Fest 2025 is mere days away, inviting trainers around the world to come together for a huge event, during which you can get an audience with the legendary Pokémon Volcanion. However, as exciting as that is, it's the introduction of two new Pokémon Go adventure effects that excite me, courtesy of Zacian and Zamazenta.

During this Pokémon Go event, Zacian and Zamazenta are available for you to take on in their Crowned forms in five-star Pokémon Go raids. If you manage to defeat these legendary gen 8 Pokémon, you can encounter Hero of Many Battles Zacian and Hero of Many Battles Zamazenta and hopefully add them to your Pokédex. As a reward for defeating these beasts, you get either Crowned Sword Energy or Crowned Shield Energy.

This allows you to turn them into their Crowned forms, granting them one new adventure effect each. Zacian, being the sword, has the Bhemoth's Blade effect, which improves attacks of your Pokémon in max battles and raids for six minutes, though it costs 5k stardust and five Zacian candy to activate it. Zamazenta, meanwhile, is the shield, so you get the Behemoth Bash adventure effect instead, which improves your defenses for six minutes. Again, it costs 5k stardust and five Zamazenta candy.

These effects are sure to help you out in the five-star raids and max battles you encounter during Pokémon Go Fest 2025, especially with the legendary gen 6 Pokémon Volcanion making its worldwide debut after previously only appearing in select cities. With those adventure effects and Pokémon Go's best Pokémon at your disposal, you should be able to add yet another legendary to your roster.

Not only do Pokémon Go players have these new adventure effects to look forward to, as the Pokémon Go MLB collaboration is still going, injecting a bit of Pocket Monster fun into stadiums all across the US.

If all of this isn't enough for you, make sure you check out our Pokémon Go codes guide to see what goodies you can get. We also have a list of the best Pokémon games if you want to see what other good adventures the franchise has to offer.