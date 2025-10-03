Grab yourself a shiny Totodile in the new Pokémon Go Legends Z-A event

Pokémon Go has a pretty solid slew of events, with new ones popping up all the time, but it's not every day that you get the news that the mobile game is hosting a celebration for a new entry in the franchise. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is out in just a couple of weeks, and PoGo is here to hype you up for a grand adventure in Lumoise City.

The new Pokémon Go event features free and exclusive timed research, and, surprise, surprise, the Pokémon Legends: Z-A starters are present for it. You can get encounters with Tepig, Chikorita, and one of my favorite starter Pokémon, Totodile, and they even come with a special seasonal background, so you definitely want to catch 'em all. If you get lucky, you might even find a shiny. As part of this research, the first partner you choose has a greater chance of appearing when you use daily adventure incense, so choose wisely.

Beyond that, you'll notice a larger influx of mega Pokémon Go raids, so you can get yourself some of the strongest Pokémon. You may also want to put some extra emphasis on catching and evolving the three Z-A starters, as evolving Bayleef, Croconaw, and Pignite during the event results in you getting some incredible charged attacks for Meganium, Feraligatr, and Emboar. The moves in question are frenzy plant, hydro cannon, and blast burn.

The Pokémon Go Legends: Z-A celebration event begins on October 16 at 10am local time, the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date, and it runs until October 20 at 8pm local time, giving you more than four days to complete the timed research and access those powerful charged moves.

A Pokémon Legends: Z-A overview trailer dropped recently, and it actually looks like parkour might feature in the new Pokémon game, which would be a first for the franchise. I'm here for it, I'd love to do some wall running and rooftop jumping with my buddies. It's shaping up to be a not-to-miss experience for Pokéfans, so make sure you check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A pre-order guide to secure your copy. You can even get some awesome extras from some places.

Then, to keep the good times rolling, you can head over to our Pokémon Go codes guide, because you can never get enough freebies, right? I also recommend you take the opportunity to learn how to beat the different types with our psychic Pokémon weakness and ghost Pokémon weakness guides. We have an article for each category, so you can better prepare for those battles in Lumoise City.