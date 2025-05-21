Pokémon Go is no stranger to hosting offline events for its trainer community, but this summer, Pikachu and friends are going even further than before with the Pokémon Go Road Trip. Starting on July 16, a massive Pokémon Go-themed truck will be travelling across Europe, bringing an immersive experience to thousands of trainers.

The Pokémon Go Road Trip event looks to turn each city it visits into a vibrant digital playground, offering a range of in-game and offline activities for Pokéfans to explore. While some of the benefits of the Pokémon Go event are available to trainers across each location, the closer you get to the truck stop, the more there is to discover. You'll have the chance to catch exclusive event Pokémon, earn bonuses in raids, and trigger unique encounters through Pokéball tappables on the map.

Outside of your phone screen, you'll have the chance to meet high-profile Pokémon Go trainers and content creators, take AR photos, battle one another, and even participate in spin-to-win giveaways and prize draws. If you haven't played Pokémon Go in a while, this is the perfect opportunity to get involved again while connecting with your local community and making new friends.

Where are the Pokémon Go Road Trip truck stops?

The Pokémon Go Road Trip is taking Pikachu and friends to seven major cities across Europe, starting in Manchester, UK, and ending at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

Here are all of the Pokémon Go Road Trip stops:

July 16 – Manchester, UK

July 19 – London, UK

July 26 – Paris, France

August 2 – Valencia, Spain

August 9 – Berlin, Germany

August 16 – The Hague, The Netherlands

August 20 – 24 – Gamescom, Cologne, Germany

Keep an eye on the Pokémon Go website and social media pages for more detailed location information in the near future.

That's everything we know so far about Pokémon Go's Road Trip event. If you want to take on some of the strongest trainers at the truck stop, make sure to stock up on items with our Pokémon Go codes and fill your team with Pokémon Go's best Pokémon.