As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pokémon Go's Road Trip experience turns Pikachu into a trucker

Look out for Pikachu and friends as the Pokémon Go Road Trip trucks across Europe to a city near you, filled with immersive experiences.

Pokemon Go Road Trip: The Pokemon Go Road Trip truck on a blurred Gamescom image
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Pokémon Go 

Pokémon Go is no stranger to hosting offline events for its trainer community, but this summer, Pikachu and friends are going even further than before with the Pokémon Go Road Trip. Starting on July 16, a massive Pokémon Go-themed truck will be travelling across Europe, bringing an immersive experience to thousands of trainers.

The Pokémon Go Road Trip event looks to turn each city it visits into a vibrant digital playground, offering a range of in-game and offline activities for Pokéfans to explore. While some of the benefits of the Pokémon Go event are available to trainers across each location, the closer you get to the truck stop, the more there is to discover. You'll have the chance to catch exclusive event Pokémon, earn bonuses in raids, and trigger unique encounters through Pokéball tappables on the map.

Outside of your phone screen, you'll have the chance to meet high-profile Pokémon Go trainers and content creators, take AR photos, battle one another, and even participate in spin-to-win giveaways and prize draws. If you haven't played Pokémon Go in a while, this is the perfect opportunity to get involved again while connecting with your local community and making new friends.

Where are the Pokémon Go Road Trip truck stops?

The Pokémon Go Road Trip is taking Pikachu and friends to seven major cities across Europe, starting in Manchester, UK, and ending at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.

Here are all of the Pokémon Go Road Trip stops:

  • July 16 – Manchester, UK
  • July 19 – London, UK
  • July 26 – Paris, France
  • August 2 – Valencia, Spain
  • August 9 – Berlin, Germany
  • August 16 – The Hague, The Netherlands
  • August 20 – 24 – Gamescom, Cologne, Germany

Keep an eye on the Pokémon Go website and social media pages for more detailed location information in the near future.

YouTube Thumbnail

That's everything we know so far about Pokémon Go's Road Trip event. If you want to take on some of the strongest trainers at the truck stop, make sure to stock up on items with our Pokémon Go codes and fill your team with Pokémon Go's best Pokémon.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.