If you’ve somehow collected every Vivillon variant in the game, Niantic is adding a new challenge for you in the Pokémon Go Scattered to the Winds event. The unique butterfly makes a triumphant return alongside bug and bird Pokémon in its shiny form for the first time.

Niantic added Pokémon Go’s Vivillon to the game back in December 2022 alongside the Postcard Book mechanic, making it so you can only unlock the various regional forms of the butterfly by pinning postcards from around the world. Now, the postcard-pinning frenzy returns to Pokémon Go as Vivillon, Spewpa, and Scatterbug make their shiny debuts in the game during this special event, doubling the number of variants to collect and trade.

To help you make as much progress with your collection as possible, during the Scattered to the Winds event, you can open 40 gifts per day, gain double XP for spinning any Pokéstop, and get 5x XP for spinning a new Pokéstop for the first time, incentivizing you to get out there and collect a range of gifts for your international friends.

When is the Pokémon Go Scattered to the Winds event?

Pokémon Go’s Scattered to the Winds event runs from Tuesday, February 18 at 10am local time to Thursday, February 20 at 8pm local time. As well as Scatterbug and its evolutions, you’ll have an increased chance to find a shiny Pidgey. I suppose the early bird gets the worm!

