Pokémon Go could soon be in the hands of Monopoly Go devs Scopely

In a move that could shake up the mobile industry, Niantic is allegedly in talks to sell Pokémon Go to Scopely for an eye-watering sum. Here’s what we know so far and what may have brought this deal around for the two industry giants.

Niantic Inc. is the company behind possibly the best mobile game ever – Pokémon Go. Since its release in 2016, it has remained one of the top games on iOS and Android and still pulls in plenty of players and profit. The company also made Peridot, Monster Hunter Now, and Pikmin Bloom, among other titles. Scopely Inc. is another huge name in the mobile industry, with its biggest title being Monopoly Go.

According to Bloomberg and a handful of anonymous sources, close to the discussions between the companies, Niantic is in talks with Scopely to sell up. While there’s no announcement yet, it’s assumed that the price may be around $3.5 billion and that the sale may be confirmed in the next few weeks. However, official representatives of Niantic and Scopely have so far declined to comment.

If Niantic does sell to Scopely, it could be to bolster both companies’ rosters. 2024 saw Niantic sign a deal with Savvy Games Group which allowed expansion into Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.

Savvy evidently has a mission in mind as it purchased Scopely two years ago for a huge sum of nearly five billion dollars. It’s a subsidiary under Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which aims to invest in the video game industry. Things are likely going well, which may be what sparked talks of a sale.

This could lead to changes in Pokémon Go to bring it alongside Monopoly Go’s current success, or it could just mean a simple change in ownership. One thing we know for sure is that Scopely clearly knows how to run a good mobile game, judging by the sheer popularity of the Monopoly title.

If you’re yet to try it out, you can get today’s free Monopoly Go dice here, and see which Monopoly Go events are on right now.