Ever since Pokémon Go launched shadow raids back in 2023, we've had the chance to add shadow legendaries to our teams, and you can get your hands on a shiny shadow Groudon this weekend. Giovanni is taking advantage of the Continent Pokémon's terraforming powers, and only you can stop him.

Groudon is the star of this weekend's Pokémon Go shadow raids, appearing more frequently than usual, thanks to Team Go Rocket Giovanni's interference. While you might already have a shadow version of the gen 3 Pokémon in your Pokédex, this is the first time in Pokémon Go history that it's been available as both a shadow and a shiny 'mon.

You can get Raid Passes to take part in all the usual ways, with Photo Discs awarding one additional pass per day during the event to give you extra chances. If you're desperate to add this golden ground Pokémon to your collection, or you just want to help others achieve the same goal, you can grab the event ticket from the Pokémon Go store for just $4.99. This ticket nets you five extra passes per day, 50% more XP from raid battles, and double the usual stardust from raids.

When is the Pokémon Go Shadow Groudon Raid Weekend?

Shadow Groudon Raid Weekend runs from 6:00 AM local time on September 20, 2025, to 10:00 PM local time on September 21, 2025. Unlike other Pokémon Go events, the raid weekend doesn't pause between days, so you can tackle raids at 3:00 AM if you really want to!

That's everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Shadow Groundon Raid Weekend. If you're struggling to take this legendary down, grab some bonuses from our Pokémon Go codes page, or study up with our ground Pokémon weakness guide.