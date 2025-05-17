We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Save shiny shadow Regigigas from Team Go Rocket in the latest Pokémon Go event

Giovanni and his followers are causing chaos in Pokémon Go once again, so get out there and liberate the Colossal Pokémon from his control.

Team Go Rocket's Giovanni is up to no good once again in Pokémon Go, this time taking control of generation four's Regigigas and turning it into a shadow Pokémon. Luckily, you can take part in the Regigigas Shadow Raid Day to free it from the evil team and bag yourself a powerful fighter at the same time.

Pokémon Go's Giovanni has a history of taking control of the most powerful Pokémon and turning them against us, and this time is no different. As a legendary normal Pokémon, Regigigas can be a powerhouse battler in Pokémon Go, and is definitely worth catching during this event, especially as there's a shiny up for grabs.

All you need to do to save Regigigas is participate in Shadow Raids during the event and beat the raid alongside your fellow trainers. There's a higher chance of shiny Regigigas spawning in raids, and the ones you catch might have increased stats as well. To make catching this goliath even easier, you can participate using Remote Raid Passes, and the Pokémon Go team has increased the Remote Raid limit to 20 for the duration of the event.

When is Pokémon Go's Regigigas Shadow Raid Day?

Pokémon Go's Regigigas Shadow Raid Day runs from 2pm to 5pm local time on Saturday, May 17, 2025. That means you don't have long to save the Colossal gen 4 Pokémon from Giovanni's clutches.

That's everything you need to know about Pokémon Go's Regigigas Shadow Raid Day. There are plenty more Pokémon Go events happening this month and beyond, so make sure to check out the schedule and use our Pokémon Go codes for some bonus freebies.

