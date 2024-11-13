Get ready to go digging in Pokémon Go’s Simply Groundbreaking event, unearthing the Mole Pokémon Drilbur’s first Dynamax appearance. Plus, there are tons of chances to get your hands on shiny versions of some of your favorite cave-dwelling and ground-type Pokémon.

Pokémon Go’s Max Out season has finally brought Galar’s Dynamax phenomenon to the mobile game, and now that it’s here, some lesser-loved Pokémon are getting their time in the spotlight, like the gen 5 Pokémon, Drilbur. During this event, you can find and challenge Drilbur in one-star Max Battles for a chance to catch one. You might even come across a shiny one if you’re lucky.

Alongside its appearances in Max Battles, you can also encounter more Drilbur in the wild and in both timed and field research tasks. Take advantage of the event bonus’s boosted candy XL rates and evolve your new buddy into Excadrill for a fearsome ground Pokémon ally. Look out for shiny versions of Diglett, Phanpy, Woobat, and more while you’re out exploring, too.

When is the Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking event?

Pokémon Go’s Simply Groundbreaking event runs from 10 am local time on November 15 to 8 pm local time on November 17, 2024. You can evolve any Dynamax Drilbur that you catch into Excadrill and still Dynamax it in Max Battles.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon Go Simply Groundbreaking event. While you’re here, make sure you check out our Pokémon Go codes guide, as well as our lists of the best grass Pokémon, big Pokémon, electric Pokémon, and steel Pokémon.