Pokémon Go’s Small Yet Strong event is keen to remind us that, when it comes to Pokémon battling, size isn’t everything. In fact, it’s the first time that you can get your hands on a shiny Nymble in Niantic’s location-based game, alongside tons of other delicate critters.

Nymble is one of the smallest (and possibly most annoying) gen 9 Pokémon in the Pokédex, and now you can get your hands on a shiny one thanks to Pokémon Go. But this isn’t the only bite-sized buddy appearing in the wild during this event – you can also come across electric Pokémon like Tynamo and Joltik, and the adorable flower Pokémon Flabébé in a variety of colors depending on your region.

You can find white and orange Flabébé all over the world, but you’ll need to trade with international friends to complete your collection, as the red variant is confined to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the blue variant to the Asia-Pacific region, and the yellow variant to the Americas. Make sure you get catching, because there’s also double catch XP during this event and an increased chance to encounter XXS and XXL Pokémon in the wild.

When is the Pokémon Go Small Yet Strong event?

Pokémon Go’s Small Yet Strong event runs from 10am local time on February 5, to 8pm local time on February 8. We recommend you take advantage of the field and timed research tasks to get the most out of the event.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s Small Yet Strong event – we hope you catch the small Pokémon of your dreams! Make sure you check out our Pokémon Go events guide to see what else is happening in this free mobile game.

