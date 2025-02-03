We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

This tiny shiny debuts in Pokémon Go’s Small Yet Strong event

You’ll need your magnifying glass for Pokémon Go’s Small Yet Strong event as these compact critters take over your wild encounters.

Pokemon Go Small Yet Strong: Shiny Nymble flanked by shiny Tynamo and Joltik, outlined in white and pasted on a blurred Flabebe graphic
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Go 

Pokémon Go’s Small Yet Strong event is keen to remind us that, when it comes to Pokémon battling, size isn’t everything. In fact, it’s the first time that you can get your hands on a shiny Nymble in Niantic’s location-based game, alongside tons of other delicate critters.

Nymble is one of the smallest (and possibly most annoying) gen 9 Pokémon in the Pokédex, and now you can get your hands on a shiny one thanks to Pokémon Go. But this isn’t the only bite-sized buddy appearing in the wild during this event – you can also come across electric Pokémon like Tynamo and Joltik, and the adorable flower Pokémon Flabébé in a variety of colors depending on your region.

You can find white and orange Flabébé all over the world, but you’ll need to trade with international friends to complete your collection, as the red variant is confined to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the blue variant to the Asia-Pacific region, and the yellow variant to the Americas. Make sure you get catching, because there’s also double catch XP during this event and an increased chance to encounter XXS and XXL Pokémon in the wild.

When is the Pokémon Go Small Yet Strong event?

Pokémon Go’s Small Yet Strong event runs from 10am local time on February 5, to 8pm local time on February 8. We recommend you take advantage of the field and timed research tasks to get the most out of the event.

YouTube Thumbnail

That’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s Small Yet Strong event – we hope you catch the small Pokémon of your dreams! Make sure you check out our Pokémon Go events guide to see what else is happening in this free mobile game.

Follow Pocket Tactics on Google News for all the latest portable gaming news, guides, and reviews.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.