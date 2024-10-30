Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour schedule for November 2024

Find out if your fave is featured in this month’s Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour schedule, as well as what bonuses you can get and how to prepare right here in this guide. These weekly events are a great way to expand your collection, hunt for shinies, and get out in the community with your fellow trainers.

Here’s everything in our Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour guide:

What is Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour?

Niantic introduced Spotlight Hour to Pokémon Go in 2020 as a way to boost the spawn rate of certain Pokémon each week. This is a great way to help you complete your Pokédex or catch a shiny version of your favorite creature, and it changes every week.

Plus, these boosted spawn rates also come with other bonuses that change each week, like doubled transfer candy, catch stardust, or XP. Spotlight Hour happens every Tuesday at 6-7pm local time, so there’s always something to look forward to during the week.

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour November schedule

November’s Spotlight Hour schedule includes the shiny debut of one of our favorite gen 9 Pokémon, Smoliv, as well as a range of other cuties to collect. Here’s the Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour schedule for November:

Date Pokémon Bonus Can they be shiny? November 5, 2024 Surskit 2x transfer candy Yes November 12, 2024 Smoliv 2x evolution XP Yes (debut) November 19, 2024 Teddiursa and Combee 2x catch stardust Yes November 26, 2024 Joltik 2x catch XP Yes

How do I prepare for Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour?

If you want to get the most out of Spotlight Hour each week, here are some tips and tricks:

Make sure you have space in your Pokémon storage

Stock up on Pokéballs and berries to help you catch and evolve the featured Pokémon

Purchase incense and lures to increase your chances of spawning the event Pokémon

