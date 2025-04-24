Pokémon Go welcomes delicious fan-favorite dragon after a five-year wait

An Applin a day may keep the doctors away, but we’re flocking to Pokémon Go to catch the mellow ‘Mon. The Sweet Discoveries Pokémon Go event kicks off in the mobile game today and runs through the weekend, giving you plenty of time to hatch and catch a new team member.

Between 10:00 am on Thursday, April 24, and 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 (in your local time), you can catch the fruity Pokémon in a themed event. That’s right – Applin, Flapple, and Appletun are finally coming to Pokémon Go.

Once you’ve got a handful of apple-themed critters, you can use 200 Applin candy and 20 tart apples to evolve a Flapple, or 200 Applin candy and 20 sweet apples to evolve an Appletun. Don’t worry – during the event, you can find apples in the wild. Simply tap them, and you’ll get tart or sweet apples, or even an encounter with a Pokémon. They will appear more frequently near mossy lure modules, though.

There are plenty of bonuses you can get during the event on top of the new dragon Pokémon. You get double candy and some berries when catching Pokémon, with an increased chance of encountering shiny Delibirds and Skwovet. When hatching Pokémon, there’s a higher chance of getting a shiny of both previous options, along with Cherubi.

As always, there’s a list of Pokémon that will appear more in the wild or when tapping on apples during the event. This time, you can find the following, and they all have the chance to be shiny:

Alolan Rattata

Abra

Bellsprout

Delibird

Gulpin

Bidoof

Munna

Bounsweet

Skwovet

Snorlax

Shuckle

Komala

Applin

You can also hatch Delibird, Cherubi, Munchlax, and Skwovet from 7km eggs, which again, can be shiny.

To show off your fruity new friends properly, there are two new avatar apparel items dropping into the shop. An adorable Applin headband and an apron featuring the dragon type are available for you to wear, and they’re super cute – we highly recommend.

To help you get a head start on the event, check out the new Pokémon Go codes here and get some freebies. You can also see our picks of the best electric Pokémon and fire Pokémon that you can easily take down with your dragon-type team.