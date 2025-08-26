Pokémon Go's new season lets you catch this mythical form for the first time

As the Max Finale event closes out the Delightful Days event, Pokémon Go announces its next feature-packed season, Tales of Transformation. The three-month-long season focuses on unique Pokémon forms, including Mega Evolutions, Gigantamax forms, and more.

Pokémon Go's seasonal structure provides a huge range of challenges, events, and new encounters that all fall under one encompassing theme, and this fall, that theme is transformation. Headlining the festivities is the Unovan mythical Pokémon, Keldeo, whose Resolute Form is making its debut in the mobile game via seasonal research tasks. You can either work with your existing Keldeo to power it up or encounter it for the first time if you missed its initial appearance.

Several gen 3 Pokémon's Mega Evolution forms are also appearing for the first time as the Pokémon world pivots its focus to the gimmick ahead of the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date. You can challenge Mega Metagross, Mega Sharpedo, and Mega Camerupt during the season's Mega Raid Days to add some Hoenn-grown power to your team. Don't worry, though, Max Battles are still a part of this Pokémon Go event, and they're shining the spotlight on Dynamax Duraludon and Gigantamax Garbodor.

One of my favorite dragon Pokémon ever is joining the mobile Pokédex too, so you can look forward to discovering Applin's evolutions, Dipplin and Hydrapple. For those of you who love the social aspect of Pokémon Go, the game is adding weekly challenges that you can take on with your friends. If you've played Niantic's other location-based Nintendo game, Pikmin Bloom, then you'll be used to gathering a group of pals and reaching a shared step goal together.

When is Pokémon Go's Tales of Transformation season?

Pokémon Go's Tales of Transformation season starts at 10am local time on September 2, 2025, and runs until the same time on December 2, 2025. That's three full months of shape-shifting Pokémon Go action to take part in.

If you're looking for some extra help on your trainer journey this season, check out our Pokémon Go codes page for some freebies. We've also got a great list of the best gen 6 Pokémon if you want to brush up on Kalos' inhabitants ahead of Z-A's launch.