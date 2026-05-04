Target's Pokémon Go gift cards come with an extra surprise, but they won't stick around forever

The Pokémon x Target collaboration extends into the digital realm, with Pokémon Go announcing exclusive rewards for trainers in the United States. As well as getting your hands on the huge range of merch before it sells out, you can unlock unique cosmetics and Timed Research with just a few extra steps.

On May 3, 2026, Pokémon and Target dropped a huge, exclusive merchandise collaboration, celebrating the iconic series' 30th anniversary. It mostly features gen 1 Pokémon, but there's something for everyone in this collection, from apparel and accessories to headphones and keycaps featuring different Pokéball types. But the best part is that Target is also collaborating with Pokémon Go to celebrate the free mobile game's upcoming tenth anniversary.

Firstly, you can unlock a set of Timed Research simply by visiting your local participating Target store and spinning the sponsored Pokéstop. Thanks to some sleuthing from the trainers on r/TheSilphRoad, we know that the research encounters focus on the beloved fire Pokémon, Charizard, and can also net you some free raid passes and egg incubators. The promotion, and seemingly the Timed Research, run until July 31, 2026, so you've got plenty of time to complete the tasks and earn some sweet rewards.

If you're willing to spend a little bit of cash, you can also unlock a cute Charmander hoodie for your avatar by purchasing and redeeming a Pokémon Go gift card from your local Target or the Target website. The official blog post says "Trainers who already own the Charmander Hoodie will receive an alternate item of equal value," suggesting that it's not an exclusive item, but it's still cute. Gift cards range from $10 to $100, so it's up to you whether the PokéCoins and hoodie are worth spending your hard-earned money on.

According to the Pokémon website, another huge drop is due on June 6, 2026, so maybe we'll see more representation of other eras of the game series. I'm hoping for some gen 3 Pokémon merch, but I'm biased. Let us know if you're picking up anything from the collection in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.