Target's Pokémon Go gift cards come with an extra surprise, but they won't stick around forever

If you’re taking a trip to Target for the Pokémon collaboration, make sure to open up Pokémon Go for some extra goodies.

Pokemon Go Target: A person wearing a Kanto jacket and holding a Pokeball style basketball, outlined in white and pasted on some Pokemon Go gift cards and a Pokemon Go Charmander hoodie on a blurred background
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The Pokémon x Target collaboration extends into the digital realm, with Pokémon Go announcing exclusive rewards for trainers in the United States. As well as getting your hands on the huge range of merch before it sells out, you can unlock unique cosmetics and Timed Research with just a few extra steps.

On May 3, 2026, Pokémon and Target dropped a huge, exclusive merchandise collaboration, celebrating the iconic series' 30th anniversary. It mostly features gen 1 Pokémon, but there's something for everyone in this collection, from apparel and accessories to headphones and keycaps featuring different Pokéball types. But the best part is that Target is also collaborating with Pokémon Go to celebrate the free mobile game's upcoming tenth anniversary.

Firstly, you can unlock a set of Timed Research simply by visiting your local participating Target store and spinning the sponsored Pokéstop. Thanks to some sleuthing from the trainers on r/TheSilphRoad, we know that the research encounters focus on the beloved fire Pokémon, Charizard, and can also net you some free raid passes and egg incubators. The promotion, and seemingly the Timed Research, run until July 31, 2026, so you've got plenty of time to complete the tasks and earn some sweet rewards.

If you're willing to spend a little bit of cash, you can also unlock a cute Charmander hoodie for your avatar by purchasing and redeeming a Pokémon Go gift card from your local Target or the Target website. The official blog post says "Trainers who already own the Charmander Hoodie will receive an alternate item of equal value," suggesting that it's not an exclusive item, but it's still cute. Gift cards range from $10 to $100, so it's up to you whether the PokéCoins and hoodie are worth spending your hard-earned money on.

According to the Pokémon website, another huge drop is due on June 6, 2026, so maybe we'll see more representation of other eras of the game series. I'm hoping for some gen 3 Pokémon merch, but I'm biased. Let us know if you're picking up anything from the collection in the Pocket Tactics Discord server.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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