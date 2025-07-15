As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pokémon Go gives Tatsugiri its debut, but there's a catch

As part of Pokémon Go’s Water Festival, the Mimicry Pokémon Tatsugiri makes its debut on the raid stage alongside a stylish friend.

Pokemon Go Tatsugiri: The three forms of Tatsugiri pasted on a blurred Tatsugiri graphic from Pokemon Go
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Pokémon Go 

Pokémon Go's Water Festival is full of summer fun, but the most exciting feature is the addition of Tatsugiri, Paldea's sushi-like fish, to the game for the first time. However, as with many other Pokémon with forms that have come before it, there's an annoying obstacle in the way of collecting them all.

As a location-based mobile game, Pokémon Go loves to use real-world regions as a way to add exclusivity to certain creatures, much like the version exclusives in the mainline games. The gen 9 Pokémon Tatsugiri has three distinct forms that mimic different types of nigiri sushi, which is where it gets the label of the Mimicry Pokémon from. All three forms are coming to Pokémon Go, but they're region-locked - Curly Form lives in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Droopy Form inhabits the Americas, and you can find Stretchy Form in the Asia-Pacific region.

Of course, one of Pokémon Go's key features is trading with your friends, so if you've got some Poképals scattered around the world, you should be just fine, but it's still a little annoying for those of us who prefer to play alone, especially as they're limited to one-star raids rather than wild encounters. These fish Pokémon are some of the coolest designs to come out of the series in years, so I want to get my hands on them as soon as possible.

As well as Tatsugiri's debut, Pokémon Go's Water Festival offers increased chances to find shiny Staryu and Tirtouga, boosted activity for Rainy Lure Modules, and special raids featuring a Lapras wearing a scarf. There's also a chance for this gen 1 Pokémon to be shiny and come with an exclusive seasonal background.

YouTube Thumbnail

When does Tatsugiri come to Pokémon Go?

Tatsugiri makes its Pokémon Go debut during the Water Festival, which runs from 10am local time on July 15 to 8pm local time on July 20. For just $4.99, you can buy themed Paid Timed Research to encounter even more event Pokémon and get an ice cream-themed avatar pose.

There are plenty of awesome Pokémon Go events to fill your summer days, including the Pokémon Go Road Trip, which kicks off in Manchester tomorrow before touring around Europe. Check out our Pokémon Go codes page to stock up on items and currency before heading out into the wild.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.