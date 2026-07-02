Pokémon Go's tenth anniversary party kicks off soon, and I feel old

It's somehow Pokémon Go's tenth birthday already, and the game is gearing up for some fun shenanigans this weekend to commemorate the occasion. Grab your party hats and your Pikachus; it's time to celebrate!

Niantic released Pokémon Go on July 6, 2016, if you can believe it. It immediately took the world by storm, and for good reason - catching Pokémon in real life (almost)? Heck yeah. Now, we're drawing very close to the tenth anniversary shenanigans kicking off this weekend to mark the momentous occasion.

From July 4 to 6, 2026, between 10 am and 4 pm local time, you can find themed Pokémon such as Wurmple in a big party hat and Gimmighoul holding a special coin. These are more likely to be shiny in the wild, too, which is nice.

Catching Pokémon will net you four times as much XP and Stardust, and if you evolve Ivysaur, Charmeleon, or Wartortle, they will learn Charged Attacks that are only available during the event. Venusaur will learn Frenzy Plant, Charizard will know Blast Burn, and Blastoise will get Hydro Cannon.

As you wander and spin PokéStops, you'll also be able to get delightful event-themed stickers and Field Research tasks that award encounters with event-themed Pokémon, so be sure to adventure plenty.

Throughout the whole month of July there's a chance that the Gimmighoul with a 10th anniversary coin may have a Special Background. Using a Coin Bag to attract them will increase your chances of finding a shiny one, too.