Catching a shiny Tinkatink is about to get a whole lot easier in Pokémon Go

It's about to get a lot easier to grab Pokémon Go's Tinkatink, as the location-based game teases the return of the Metalsmith Pokémon for April's Community Day event. Plus, it looks like Tinkaton might finally get its signature move, Gigaton Hammer.

Last night, Pokémon Go dropped this teaser trailer on its socials, hinting at the star of April's Community Day. While there's no official confirmation just yet, we're pretty sure the gen 9 Pokémon, Tinkatink, is the 'mon in question, mostly thanks to the metallic hammering sounds in the background of the video. This is a big deal for fairy Pokémon fans, as the pink metalsmith is currently one of the rarer finds in Niantic's free mobile game.

Tinkatink made its debut less than a year ago in the Pokémon Horizons anime Pokémon Go event, appearing in 7km eggs for a brief time. Since then, aside from a brief stint in 5km eggs, you could only get this cutie from 10km eggs, paid passes, and paid Timed Research. This Community Day will see Tinkatink spawn in the wild for the first time, alongside its shiny counterpart, and you'll have all the usual tools at your disposal to catch tons of them and evolve all the way up to Tinkaton.

As we mentioned earlier, Pokémon Go Hub suggests that evolving up to a Tinkaton during Community Day will let it learn Gigaton Hammer, the steel Pokémon's signature move from Scarlet and Violet, which currently doesn't exist in Pokémon Go. If the Charged Move version of this fantastic attack is even half as good as it is in the Switch game, it'll be a valuable tool in your arsenal against steel-weak enemies.

When is Pokémon Go's April Community Day?

Pokémon Go's April Community Day is set to take place on April 11, 2026. If our predictions are correct, you can expect to catch tons of Tinkatink in the wild during this event, so save up your lure modules and Pokéballs!

That's everything you need to know about Pokémon Go's Tinkatink Community Day. If you're interested in taking this 'mon down in battle, check out our steel Pokémon weakness and fairy Pokémon weakness guides next. We've also got some useful Pokémon Go codes to help you stock up.