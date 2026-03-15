Catching a shiny Tinkatink is about to get a whole lot easier in Pokémon Go

Get reacquainted with Paldea’s resident metalsmith as Pokémon Go’s Tinkatink appears in the wild for the first time.

Pokemon Go Tinkatink: Tinkatink outlined in white and pasted on a crystal cave background from the teaser video
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It's about to get a lot easier to grab Pokémon Go's Tinkatink, as the location-based game teases the return of the Metalsmith Pokémon for April's Community Day event. Plus, it looks like Tinkaton might finally get its signature move, Gigaton Hammer.

Last night, Pokémon Go dropped this teaser trailer on its socials, hinting at the star of April's Community Day. While there's no official confirmation just yet, we're pretty sure the gen 9 Pokémon, Tinkatink, is the 'mon in question, mostly thanks to the metallic hammering sounds in the background of the video. This is a big deal for fairy Pokémon fans, as the pink metalsmith is currently one of the rarer finds in Niantic's free mobile game.

Tinkatink made its debut less than a year ago in the Pokémon Horizons anime Pokémon Go event, appearing in 7km eggs for a brief time. Since then, aside from a brief stint in 5km eggs, you could only get this cutie from 10km eggs, paid passes, and paid Timed Research. This Community Day will see Tinkatink spawn in the wild for the first time, alongside its shiny counterpart, and you'll have all the usual tools at your disposal to catch tons of them and evolve all the way up to Tinkaton.

As we mentioned earlier, Pokémon Go Hub suggests that evolving up to a Tinkaton during Community Day will let it learn Gigaton Hammer, the steel Pokémon's signature move from Scarlet and Violet, which currently doesn't exist in Pokémon Go. If the Charged Move version of this fantastic attack is even half as good as it is in the Switch game, it'll be a valuable tool in your arsenal against steel-weak enemies.

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When is Pokémon Go's April Community Day?

Pokémon Go's April Community Day is set to take place on April 11, 2026. If our predictions are correct, you can expect to catch tons of Tinkatink in the wild during this event, so save up your lure modules and Pokéballs!

That's everything you need to know about Pokémon Go's Tinkatink Community Day. If you're interested in taking this 'mon down in battle, check out our steel Pokémon weakness and fairy Pokémon weakness guides next. We've also got some useful Pokémon Go codes to help you stock up.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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