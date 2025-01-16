As we get closer to the Pokémon Go Tour, featuring critters from Unova, Niantic reveals some key changes and updates to this year’s event. The tour kicks off on February 24 at 10 am local time and runs until March 2, 2025, at 6 pm local time.

You can get a Tour Pass as part of the 2025 event to maximize your rewards and make sure you get as many bonuses as you can. The pass is free and tracks your progression as you play the event, and to collect points, you simply need to catch some of the best electric Pokémon or best ghost Pokémon out there – or any types you prefer. You have until March 9 at 6 pm local time to redeem the rewards you gain with the pass.

If you upgrade your pass to the deluxe version, you get an encounter with the mythical Pokémon Victini and a shiny, new item called the Lucky Trinket. The deluxe option does cost money but grants even more rewards and faster progression. Deluxe passes cost $14.99 (or local equivalent), though you can pay $19.99 to unlock the first ten ranks from the beginning.

So, which rewards can you get during the tour? First up is a free t-shirt themed around this year’s event, which trainers get for free when they begin. You then unlock rewards using points as you pass minor and major milestones, which grant Pokémon encounters, candy, free balls, stickers, and avatar items, respectively. Passing milestones also increases the catch XP you get, up to three times the usual amount. You get points by catching and hatching Pokémon, taking part in raids, and completing event-specific tasks, which refresh daily.

There’s also the Lucky Trinket item. This is the final, big, shiny reward with the deluxe pass. It’s a one-time-use piece that turns a friend of yours into a lucky friend, regardless of whether you’re best friends in the game or not. Trading Pokémon with a lucky friend makes both Pokémon into lucky ones. These can appear with a shimmer effect, and be stronger when using them in battle.

Sounds good, right? Who doesn’t love extra stuff? Speaking of, we’ve got the new Pokémon Go codes here, along with a full Pokédex listing all the best gen 1 Pokémon, all the way up to the best gen 9 Pokémon.