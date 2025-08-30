As part of Tales of Transformation, every Sunday during the season will be a Pokémon Go Trade Day. These special days offer extra bonuses for trading Pokémon with your friends, but the announcement has left some trainers wanting more.

Pokémon Go's trading system is already a point of contention in the mobile game's community due to how extremely limited it is compared to trading in mainline games on the Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Go only lets you perform one 'special trade' per day, which covers creatures not yet in your Pokédex, shinies, legendary Pokémon, and unique forms - otherwise known as the Pokémon you probably want to trade the most to help out a friend.

But now, if you trade during Trade Days, you get access to one additional special trade per day, as well as increased rewards and a lower stardust cost. Overall, we agree that these are great benefits, but we can't help but feel disappointed that we still can't do long-distance trades. On the Switch, you can trade with anyone around the world via the internet, either by wonder trading or by using Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trade codes, but even on Trade Days, Pokémon Go players are limited to people they can visit in person.

Of course, Pokémon Go's core principles are based on getting out into your community and interacting with other trainers, but it would still be nice to get to trade with our international friends every once in a while without attending a Go Fest or a Championship event. Plus, last month, dataminers on The Silph Road subreddit found a logo for remote trading in Pokémon Go's code, so we're eagerly awaiting its implementation.

When are Pokémon Go's Trade Days?

Pokémon Go's Trade Days take place every Sunday between September 7 and November 30, 2025. Since so many Pokémon rely on trading to evolve, making this easier for trainers fits perfectly with the Tales of Transformation season theme.

There are tons of fantastic Pokémon Go events going on every day, so make sure you check our Pokémon Go codes guide for some freebies to help you catch 'em all. Plus, get the lowdown on Pokémon Go's Tales of Transformation season right here on Pocket Tactics.