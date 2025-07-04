Your favorite ghost Pokémon is finally making its Go debut

Next week, you finally have the chance to catch the adorable spiteful fox Pokémon, Hisuian Zorua, and its evolution, Hisuian Zoroark. The Pokémon Go Ultra Unlock: Hisui Celebration starts on Tuesday, July 8, at 10:00 am and runs to Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 8:00 pm local time, and not only can you encounter Hisuian Zorua, but there are plenty of other fun events to take part in.

If you like battling in Pokémon Go raids, then make sure you look out for Hisuian Braviary, Hisuian Avalugg, Wyrdeer, and Kleavor in three-star raids, all of which have the chance to be shiny. On the way to a raid, you can complete collection challenges for XP, stardust, and encounters with Hisuian Zorua, before completing event-themed field research tasks.

For those of you who just want to catch Pokémon and not worry about the extra tasks and raids, you're more likely to encounter Zubat, Hisuian Voltorb, Magikarp, Hisuian Qwilfish, Starly, Croagunk, Petilil, Hisuian Zorua, Rufflet, Bergmite, Sneasel, Larvitar, and Bagon. Other than Hisuian Zorua, all of these 'mons have the chance to be shiny, so get your Pokedex out and start hunting.

Finally, this Ultra Unlock event sees the return of Space-Time Anomalies. Make sure you keep an eye on the in-game sky for mysterious anomalies that are connecting our world to the distant past; you may even encounter different Pokémon when they appear.

It seems like Pokémon Go events are happening constantly at the moment, and this definitely isn't a bad thing. If you're having trouble keeping up, maybe these Pokémon Go codes can help?