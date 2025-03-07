There are 23 mythical Pokémon. That’s a lot of names to remember for someone who doesn’t remember what she had for dinner last night, and unfortunately, I forgot Volcanion even existed. Were it not for its impending Pokémon Go debut, I’d continue to be ignorant of its existence.

Volcanion joins 16 other mythical Pokémon who are already in Pokémon Go, including the gen 1 Pokémon Mew – the very first mythical – and fan-favorites like Darkrai, Shaymin, and the Gen 3 Pokémon Deoxys. The arrival of Volcanian also means that all of the mythical gen 6 Pokémon will be present, as both Hoopa and Diancie, who debuted in 2021 and 2023, are already in the mobile game.

Earning yourself a meeting with the fire and water Pokémon isn’t as simple as going for a stroll in the park. Instead, you need to be a ticket holder for Pokémon Go Fest 2025 this summer, then you need to complete all of the special research revolving around the Steam Pokémon. Once you do this, you get to meet Volcanion.

You need to make the most of your encounter, as you only get one opportunity to catch it. If you fail to do so, you don’t get another shot, no matter how much special research you complete. You just get given Volcanion candy, which is handy if you do catch one. Now that I think about it, this seems like the perfect opportunity to use a Pokémon Go Master Ball if you have one burning a hole in your pocket.

