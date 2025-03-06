We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Pokémon Go has shiny Eevees up for grabs, but there’s a catch

The Pokémon Go Wayfarer Challenge is only available in select regions, but you can encounter a shiny Eevee and get some other goodies, too.

Pokemon Go Wayfarers Challenge: Shiny Eevee in front of a city and a building
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Pokémon Go 

Shiny Eevees are cute, let’s be honest about that, with their stunning white/silver coats and those gorgeous big grey eyes. I’d do anything for them. So you can imagine my disappointment at not being in the correct region for the Pokémon Go Wayfarer Challenge, but you might be. If you are, you can get yourself a shiny Eevee, or perhaps eight, so you can get the shiny versions of every eeveelution.

The new Pokémon Go event begins on March 7 if you’re in Chile and on March 10 if you’re in India, the only two regions in which the Wayfarer Challenge is available. It lasts for two days, and you need access to the Niantic Wayfarer platform to review the Wayspot nominations so you can help select new locations for the mobile game. However, you must be level 37 and have played the game in either country recently to qualify for the event.

There are two goals, 5k and 10k nominations, and if, as a community, you reach them, there are various rewards up for grabs, including ultra balls, incense, star pieces, puffins, and a lucky egg. These milestones and Wayspot nominations aren’t the only way to get rewards between March 9-12, though, as the aforementioned shiny Eevee is obtainable through the PokéStop Challenge Event – again, this is only available to players in Chile and India.

If you complete the event-themed research tasks, you get an encounter with Eevee, and if you’re lucky, you get to see that majestic shiny. As I already mentioned, the big pull here is knowing you can evolve it into a shiny Pokémon Go Eevee evolution, and in my humble opinion, you should start with Umbreon; that black and blue color scheme is electric, which is pretty ironic given it’s a dark Pokémon. I also have a soft spot for the purple Vaporeon, not for any particular reason beyond liking the color purple.

YouTube Thumbnail

Besides Eevee, you may also encounter shiny Pokémon like Exeggcute, Horsea, Bronzor, and Galarian Yamask through event-exclusive Timed Research – XP, stardust, and rare candy are also possible rewards for the completion of tasks. Remember, Timed Research expires, so make sure you complete it before 8pm local time on March 12.

For those not in Chile or India, check out our Pokémon Go codes guide to see what freebies you can get because everyone deserves a present.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Monopoly Go, Dead by Daylight, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.