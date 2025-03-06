Shiny Eevees are cute, let’s be honest about that, with their stunning white/silver coats and those gorgeous big grey eyes. I’d do anything for them. So you can imagine my disappointment at not being in the correct region for the Pokémon Go Wayfarer Challenge, but you might be. If you are, you can get yourself a shiny Eevee, or perhaps eight, so you can get the shiny versions of every eeveelution.

The new Pokémon Go event begins on March 7 if you’re in Chile and on March 10 if you’re in India, the only two regions in which the Wayfarer Challenge is available. It lasts for two days, and you need access to the Niantic Wayfarer platform to review the Wayspot nominations so you can help select new locations for the mobile game. However, you must be level 37 and have played the game in either country recently to qualify for the event.

There are two goals, 5k and 10k nominations, and if, as a community, you reach them, there are various rewards up for grabs, including ultra balls, incense, star pieces, puffins, and a lucky egg. These milestones and Wayspot nominations aren’t the only way to get rewards between March 9-12, though, as the aforementioned shiny Eevee is obtainable through the PokéStop Challenge Event – again, this is only available to players in Chile and India.

If you complete the event-themed research tasks, you get an encounter with Eevee, and if you’re lucky, you get to see that majestic shiny. As I already mentioned, the big pull here is knowing you can evolve it into a shiny Pokémon Go Eevee evolution, and in my humble opinion, you should start with Umbreon; that black and blue color scheme is electric, which is pretty ironic given it’s a dark Pokémon. I also have a soft spot for the purple Vaporeon, not for any particular reason beyond liking the color purple.

Besides Eevee, you may also encounter shiny Pokémon like Exeggcute, Horsea, Bronzor, and Galarian Yamask through event-exclusive Timed Research – XP, stardust, and rare candy are also possible rewards for the completion of tasks. Remember, Timed Research expires, so make sure you complete it before 8pm local time on March 12.

For those not in Chile or India, check out our Pokémon Go codes guide to see what freebies you can get because everyone deserves a present.