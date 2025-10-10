Pokémon Go adds weekly challenges, and it's perfect for people with no friends

One of the many things that makes Pokémon Go a treat to play is that it has both PvP action and PvE fun. However, there's been continual complaints by Pokémon Go players that it's too difficult to assemble large groups of people together to fight during Max Battle Days - understandable, given that we Pokémon fans are not always the most extraverted bunch.

To help combat this, on October 12, Pokémon Go is unveiling a new feature that aims to please the introverted masses: weekly challenges that can be completed in groups of any four trainers, no matter where they are in the world. Finally, you can game with your Discord homies.

Under the new 'social' tab in the trainer profile page, you can easily manage your weekly party, plus add party members as friends if you don't already know them. Challenges will refresh on Sundays at 5pm PT, or 12am UTC, and consist of tasks relating to group progress on the usual Pokémon Go activities - spinning Pokéstops, battling in gyms, hatching eggs, and more. The rewards that they'll provide include 20k experience and 6k stardust per week, as well as progress towards friendship levels. Pick wisely who you want to level up your friendship with, though, as you can only be part of one team a week.

If you're reading this and feeling stressed because you don't have any real-life or online friends, well then, firstly, you should come and make some on the Pocket Tactics Discord server, where we chat Pokémon and more. Secondly, on the Pokémon Go front, there's still hope, as the game will add a matchmaking system at the end of the year to ensure that no one misses out on the fun. Plus, who knows, maybe a friendship will blossom with someone you meet through the game. If your teammates via matchmaking turn out to be deadbeats, then no worries, as you'll still get participatory stardust for your troubles.

As much as we love the Pokémon Go team's outlook on real-life interaction through games, furthering remote play is a welcome development. The feature won't lead to you going outside less, as you'll have to contribute to your team, but it will still foster community for those who live in more rural places or perhaps don't have as many friends who live near them.

The prospect of hanging out with my friends who live all around the world while we do the same activity together is exciting and meaningful. We can only hope that this kind of development is an indication that Pokémon Go is headed in a direction that allows even more players to get enjoyment from it.

