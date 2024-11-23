It’s finally time for the first-ever Pokémon Go Wild Area Global, a new kind of event that follows in the footsteps of previous worldwide celebrations like Go Fest and Go Tour. The Wild Area specifically spotlights electric and poison-type Pokémon to celebrate Toxtricity, the Punk Pokémon, appearing in-game for the first time.

As well as adding the iconic Galarian electric Pokémon to Pokémon Go for the first time, the Wild Area also introduces another Pokéball type – the Go Safari Ball. These camo-colored balls are highly effective for capturing powerful Pokémon, but they’ll expire after the event concludes, so make sure to use them all throughout the weekend. The Go Safari Ball is particularly effective at catching mighty Pokémon, a fresh category of creature that is more likely to have high stats and be XL or XXL. Of course, these benefits also mean that they’re trickier to catch.

One of our favorite features from Pokémon Go events is the opportunity to catch costumed Pokémon, so we’re incredibly excited that Pikachu Pop Star and Pikachu Rock Star are returning to the game for the first time since 2021. Better yet, an adorable Snorlax in a studded punk jacket is making its debut alongside them in three-star raids across the weekend. If you’re lucky, you might encounter a shiny one!

Speaking of raids, there are tons of challenging raids and max battles to take on during the Pokémon Go Wild Area event. Powerful dragon Pokémon Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia are returning to five-star raids with their signature attacks and adventure effects, Roar of Time and Spatial Rend. Primal Groudon and Kyogre return in Primal Raids, and you can even take on the massive Gigantamax Toxtricity in six-star max battles if you team up with ten to 20 other trainers.

When is the Pokémon Go Wild Area Global event?

Pokémon Go’s Wild Area Global event runs from 10am to 6:15pm local time on November 23 to 24, 2024. You can purchase an event ticket and a range of Wild Area-themed bonus boxes on the Pokémon Go Web Store or in-app to enhance your experience.

We can’t wait to see you out in the field for Pokémon Go’s Wild Area Global event. If you’re struggling to take on some of these shocking threats, check out our guides to electric Pokémon weakness and poison Pokémon weakness next.