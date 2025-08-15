I don't need to go to Pokémon Worlds when this event is bringing it to me

Alright, I've spoken about the Pokémon Worlds envy I have, and that still stands - but TPC is doing everything in its power to bring the party to me, and for that I'm grateful. Pokémon Go's event during Worlds is filling a hole, with so much festive spirit pumped in that I can hardly complain any longer.

Pikachu is the star of this event, with an increased shiny drop and a new varsity jacket outfit for him to sport. Event-specific Field Research will be offering even greater rewards, including lots of chances to get your hands on the varsity Pikachu. There's a ton of value to be found from the $5 event-exclusive Timed Research, including Guzzlord, the battle pass, and 25k stardust. For the full list of Timed Research rewards in the event, check out the full event page.

Also appearing more frequently in the wild will be Mankey, Nidoran ♀, Spoink, Inkay, Marill, Rookidee, Fuecoco, and Paldean Wooper. In one-star raids, Pikachu in his cute lil jacket and Honedge will be appearing frequently, and three-star raids are your chance to get your hands on Lapras, Dusclops, and Diggersby. Also available are new moves - any Lapras caught during the event timeframe will already know the charged attack Ice Beam.

Don't forget to pick up your in-game items from the store, particularly the 2025 Worlds jerseys and visors. There's also a lot of extras to grab, from stickers to Battle League bonuses. The event runs parallel to Worlds, so you only have until August 17 to take part and celebrate the Championship with the global community!

