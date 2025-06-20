Pokémon Go lets the shiny dogs out in Yamper's Paw Prints event

Dog lovers, this one's for you. The Pokémon Go Yamper's Paw Prints event begins today, and you can take a pleasant walk surrounded by all the doggy Pokémon this weekend. The event runs from June 20 at 12am to June 22, 11:59pm local time.

Yamper and Boltund, two Galarian pups, make their debut in Pokémon Go during this event. It costs you 50 Yamper candy to evolve the little guy into Boltund, but you get plenty of event bonuses to help you out over the weekend.

Now, for the moment you're all waiting for: which shinies can you get? If you're lucky, you can catch a shiny Snubbull, Poochyena, Furfrou, Growlithe (and the Hisuan variant), Houndour, Electrike, and Lillipup. Fidough is also in abundance, though not the shiny version.

There's plenty of research to be getting on with during the event, which will reward you with themed encounters, stardust, and XP. There are field research tasks, timed research tasks, and paid timed research options, too. The latter costs $0.99 - or your local equivalent - and grants access to more tasks that give incense, stardust, and encounters as reward.

So, what are you waiting for? Get out there and meet the best dog Pokémon in the game (it's all of them), and find yourself some shiny friends. Oh, and use the new Pokémon Go codes for some freebies, too.