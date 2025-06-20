As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pokémon Go lets the shiny dogs out in Yamper's Paw Prints event

Even Pokémon Go knows that dog ‘mons are the best, which is why the Yamper’s Paw Prints event is such a good one.

artwork for the pokemon go yampers paw prints event showing Yamper and Boltund
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Go 

Dog lovers, this one's for you. The Pokémon Go Yamper's Paw Prints event begins today, and you can take a pleasant walk surrounded by all the doggy Pokémon this weekend. The event runs from June 20 at 12am to June 22, 11:59pm local time.

Yamper and Boltund, two Galarian pups, make their debut in Pokémon Go during this event. It costs you 50 Yamper candy to evolve the little guy into Boltund, but you get plenty of event bonuses to help you out over the weekend.

Now, for the moment you're all waiting for: which shinies can you get? If you're lucky, you can catch a shiny Snubbull, Poochyena, Furfrou, Growlithe (and the Hisuan variant), Houndour, Electrike, and Lillipup. Fidough is also in abundance, though not the shiny version.

There's plenty of research to be getting on with during the event, which will reward you with themed encounters, stardust, and XP. There are field research tasks, timed research tasks, and paid timed research options, too. The latter costs $0.99 - or your local equivalent - and grants access to more tasks that give incense, stardust, and encounters as reward.

YouTube Thumbnail

So, what are you waiting for? Get out there and meet the best dog Pokémon in the game (it's all of them), and find yourself some shiny friends. Oh, and use the new Pokémon Go codes for some freebies, too.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.