Shiny Togepi is waiting for you in Pokémon Go’s Young and Wise event

In Pokémon Go’s Young and Wise event, you can hatch a bunch of bundles of joy, and take on psychic-type gurus in challenging Raid Battles.

Pokémon Go’s Young and Wise event is upon us, celebrating both ends of the Pokémon spectrum with an array of egg-hatching and raid-battling bonuses to earn. There are tons of shinies to encounter, too, so keep your eyes peeled with every encounter.

As the name suggests, Pokémon Go’s Young and Wise event focuses on baby Pokémon. The majority of these are gen 2 Pokémon that Game Freak added to Gold and Silver as pre-evolutions for existing single-stage creatures, like Happiny for Chansey, and Tyrogue for Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, and Hitmontop. During this event, you can hatch a range of these baby ‘mons from 2km eggs to gain double XP and potentially find a shiny one.

There are also other chances to encounter small Pokémon like Jangmo-o, Tyrunt, and Scraggy in one-star raids, whereas three-star raids are where you’ll find the wise Pokémon from the event name. Powerful psychic Pokémon Alakazam, Oranguru, and Wyrdeer (and Drampa for some reason despite it not being psychic – we guess just because it looks old?) are awaiting your challenge and are offering double XP for winning against them in raids.

When is the Pokémon Go Young and Wise event?

Pokémon Go’s Young and Wise event runs from Tuesday, December 10 at 10am local time to Saturday, December 14 at 8pm local time. Make the most of the double raid XP and make sure to challenge Genesect in five-star raids, as well as Mega Banette and Mega Latios in Mega Raids before 10am local time on December 12.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go’s Young and Wise event. Get more out of Pokémon’s incredible free mobile game with our Pokémon Go codes, Pokémon Go best Pokémon list, and Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour guide.

