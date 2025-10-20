Pokémon Z-A's Canari is Kalos' answer to Iono, and I need to see them collab

The city of Kalos in Pokémon Legends Z-A is filled with colorful characters, truly embracing the Parisian theme of the region with their outlandish fashion and cafe culture, but one specific NPC caught my attention. That would be Canari, the famed streamer and Pokémon trainer whose aesthetic reminds me of a certain Paldean gym leader.

After over a dozen hours in Pokémon Legends Z-A, I was starting to worry that Team MZ member Naveen's personality would never see the light of day. That was until he started ranting and raving to me about his favorite streamer, Canari, an electric Pokémon specialist with a gorgeously bright color palette and a distinctive fashion sense. She's also the head of Ravine Construction, the company that builds scaffolding obstacle courses around the city and leaves all of those colorful screws lying around.

Canari immediately made me think of one of my favorite Pokémon gym leaders, Iono, and as a streamer and vtuber fan myself, I started daydreaming about the two trainers collabing. It seems I'm not the only one, either, as plenty of fans have shared their headcanons for the two content creators online. RhymeWithRay on X drew a beautiful illustration of the pair swapping outfits, and might I say, they both look excellent. Wanderjegson instead suggests that the pair would have public drama, even showing Naveen coming to his oshi's defense.

However, let's not forget that Paldea and Kalos aren't the only Pokémon regions with prominent streamers in their community. Back in Sword and Shield, the dragon Pokémon gym leader Raihan proudly streamed all of his matches with his handy Rotom phone, and he deserves to be inducted into this new Pokémon streamer club. While it is funny that both of the recent streamer characters have been eccentric electric-type trainers - which can't be a coincidence - it's nice to see the Pokémon series adapting with the times to showcase content creation as a legitimate career.

Personally, I'd love to see Unova's Elesa join the streamer crew in the future. She's a prominent gym leader in two of the best Pokémon games ever made, her model background means that her fashion is always on point, and she even has an Eelektross in the late-game of Black and White 2, just like Canari!

