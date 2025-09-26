Mistico and Machamp go head to head in a Pokémon-themed lucha libre extravaganza

A crossover we didn't fully expect to see in 2025 is a Pokémon x CMLL lucha libre wrestling event - but we're here for it, and it got the crowd going. To celebrate the upcoming Pokémon Legends Z-A, the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre promotion joined forces with GameFreak to bring our favorite 'mons into traditional Mexican wrestling.

A few weeks ago, we saw the reveal of Mega Hawlucha, which Pokémon followed up with the announcement of the CMLL collab event in Mexico City on September 25. You can see the full stream below, which we highly recommend, as it's a really fun time.

The roster of wrestlers features some impressive names - all kitted out in Pokémon-themed masks and outfits. One of the best luchadores out there, Mistico, made his grand entrance not only decked out in a Hawlucha-themed outfit, but also wearing his classic wings, and striding out to the Halo theme song. Truly excellent vibes all over, if you ask me. He went head-to-head with Hechicero, who chose to represent Machamp - another very fitting fighting Pokémon.

In other matches, you can see Kira and La Catalina face off dressed in Togepi and Sylveon-themed costumes, with some nods to Gengar, Incineroar, and more popping up. The stream lasts a good two hours, so if you're a wrestling fan, definitely give it a watch. Even if you're not - like me - this is a great place to start.

As we get closer to the Pokémon Legends Z-A release date, we're starting to think about team comps involving the new mega Pokémon options. If you're yet to secure the game, you can see the Pokémon Legends Z-A pre-order deals here.