If you're trying to track down all of the Pokémon ZA colorful screws, we're here to help. Game Freak has littered Lumiose City with these items, but the game rewards you for finding them by way of increased experience points or gold from battles, so they're worth finding. In this guide, we've got the locations for all the screws we've found so far in our adventures.

What are Pokémon Legends: Z-A colorful screws?

Colorful screws are items that you can trade in at Racine Construction, which you can locate on South Boulevard just to the right of Vert Sector 7, to pick up a new plush or upgrade the plushies you already have. You can upgrade every plush twice, from level one to level three, so you're going to need as many colorful screws as you can get your hands on to level up all five plushies.

In terms of how to identify a colorful screw, Pokémon Legends: Z-A makes it nice and easy. Every item on the map that has a glowing purple beam coming out of it - that's a colorful screw. They're often on top of scaffolding or rooftops, so if you find yourself exploring Lumiose City's skyline, keep your eyes out for glowing purple items.

What are the Pokémon Legends: Z-A colorful screw locations?

You should come across plenty of colorful screws as you explore Lumiose City, as the glowing purple beam is a pretty obvious indicator. Most of the colorful screws are on top of buildings or scaffolding.

Colorful screw location Instructions Vernal Avenue Climb the scaffolding to the left of Wild Zone 1 North Boulevard Make your way up the scaffolding on the building directly above North Boulevard's Pokémon Center Jaune Sector 3 On top of the scaffolding attached to the building underneath Restaurant Le Wow Jaune Sector 3 Drop off the building onto the north-west ridge of the building underneath Restaurant Le Wow Magenta Sector 6 Climb the scaffolding course to the left of the battle cage on the map, just south of the water Vert Sector 6 On top of the scaffolding of the building south of the small lake

We're in the process of putting together a long list of all the individual locations, but there are a lot of screws, so a complete guide might take a little while yet.

