Pokémon Legends Z-A DLC guide

We're all very excited about Legends: Z-A, our next foray into gen 9 of the monster-collecting franchise. But what if there's more? Our Pokémon ZA DLC guide explains what's on offer, how much it is, and whether we're likely to see more downloadable add-ons as the game releases.

Is there any Pokémon ZA DLC?

Yes, there is DLC for Pokémon Legends: Z-A. TPC announced the Mega Dimension DLC a few weeks ahead of the game's release, and revealed that it features Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y, along with Hoopa. There are also Holo-themed cosmetics that come with the electrifying new forms, and a set of poké balls. The DLC adds an expansion to the game's story, continuing after the main events.

Speaking of megas, there are a lot of new forms appearing in Lumiose City. This includes forms of the original X & Y starters - Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie - who get stunning designs for their final forms. You do need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to access this, as the associated mega stones are only available through online, ranked battles.

How much is the Mega Dimension DLC?

You can get the Mega Dimension DLC pack for $24.99/£29.99. It releases on October 16, the same day as the full game.

Will there be more Pokémon ZA DLC?

It's more than likely we'll get future DLC packs for Legends: Z-A. Though TPC is yet to confirm any, there may be some that add more Pokémon to our rosters, a new area, or a different way to battle. There may even be cosmetic DLC to spruce up our trainers' outfits.

