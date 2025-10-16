Pokémon Legends Z-A Dratini location and evolution

If you're trying to figure out where to find a Pokémon ZA's Dratini, we're here to help. We've covered the streets of Lumiose City in our search for the first-generation dragon-type, so you can add it to your party as soon as possible. If you want a Mega Dragonite, it's part of the process, so let's go dragon hunting, shall we?

Where is Dratini in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

You can find Dratini on the roof of Restaurant Le Nah in Vert Sector 6 of Lumiose City. To get to Dratini, you first need to climb the building next to Restaurant Le Nah and either roll across to the next building or use Roto-Glide, if you've acquired that ability. Be careful, though, as if you spook Dratini before trying to capture or battle it, it can disappear.

Like most wild Pokémon in Lumiose City, there's a chance for Dratini to appear as an Alpha Pokémon. It's also possible that instead of Dratini, you might find Dragonair, which is useful if you're trying to get Dragonite as soon as possible, but not for filling out your Pokédex. If that's the case, catch the Dragonair anyway, and return to the location at a later point in the hope of finding a Dratini.

How do I evolve Dratini in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

As in previous games, to evolve Dratini into Dragonair, you need to raise it to level 30. Then, you need to train Dragonair to level 55 to evolve it into Dragonite. If you then want to see how powerful Mega Dragonite is, you need to clear main mission 32, 'A Rogue Mega Dragonite.' That's all there is to it.

There you have it, our Pokémon Legends ZA Dratini guide.