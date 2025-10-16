Pokémon Legends Z-A Eevee evolutions and location

If there's one Pokémon that every trainer goes on a mission to find, it's Eevee. Well, luckily for you, we've put the hard work in to track down Pokémon ZA's Eevee, so you don't need to wander the streets of Lumoise City desperately searching for the adorable tyke. Plus, knowing the exact location ensures you don't have to worry about finding one by chance, meaning you're able to catch multiple and obtain all those precious eeveelutions.

Eevee is great and all, but you should also learn the Pokémon ZA Pikachu location to get your hands on the fan-favorite electric Pokémon.

Where can I catch Eevee in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

You might think that Pokémon ZA's Eevee is hanging around in a wild zone, but you couldn't be more wrong, my fellow trainers. Instead, to find Eevee, you need to head into Vert Sector 9 on the grass at the bottom of the map above Wild Zone 1. That's it, that's where you'll find your precious Eevee.

Luckily, you don't need to wait too long to go after Eevee, with its residing area being accessible after about one hour of game time. You need to reach level two with Mable's Research to unlock rock smash, which you can then use to get rid of the rocks to the north of Vert Sector 9. It's also worth noting that you can get Eevee in Wild Zone 19, a place you unlock after mission 30.

How do I evolve Eevee in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

Seasoned trainers are likely very familiar with how to evolve Pokémon ZA's Eevee, as the primary methods remain the same as in the other games. Still, to break it down and ensure you know exactly how to get each Eeveelution, here's a list of what to do, along with where to find the Pokémon ZA evolution items:

Jolteon - use a thunder stone You can find a thunder stone at the Stone Emprium

- use a thunder stone Flareon - use a fire stone You can find a fire stone at the Stone Emporium

- use a fire stone Vaporeon - use a water stone You can find a water stone at the Stone Emporium

- use a water stone Umbreon - evolve Eevee at night with a high friendship level You can increase friendship by taking Eevee to cafés, battling, keeping it on your team, and giving it the soothe bell

- evolve Eevee at night with a high friendship level Espeon - evolve Eevee during the day with a high friendship level As I mentioned above, you can increase friendship by taking Eevee to cafés, battling, keeping it on your team, and giving it the soothe bell

- evolve Eevee during the day with a high friendship level Leafeon - use a grass stone You can find a leaf stone at the Stone Emporium

- use a grass stone Glaceon - use an ice stone You can find an ice stone out in the world. We'll give a precise location as soon as we can

- use an ice stone Sylveon - evolve Eevee with one fairy-type move The first fairy-type move for Eevee to learn is Disarming Voice

- evolve Eevee with one fairy-type move

There you have it, trainers, Pokémon ZA's Eevee evolutions and location.