As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pokémon Legends Z-A evolution items

Another entry into the franchise means another list of Pokémon ZA evolution items to obtain, which will allow you to evolve a lot of creatures.

Scizor and Scyther with a Pokémon ZA evolution item
Holly Alice Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Legends: Z-A 

Every time we have to fill our Pokédex, it means another list of Pokémon ZA evolution items to use on certain creatures. Our guide lists all of the available items in the game, including where to find them, and which 'Mon you need to use them on. They're easier to get in the more recent games, with some even being available in shops.

For a look into Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon ZA review, and see what upcoming Pokémon ZA DLC there is to expand the game. You can also grab these Pokémon ZA mystery gift codes for some free presents as you start your adventure.

Here are all the Pokémon ZA evolution items you can get:

Pokémon ZA evolution stones at the Stone Emporium

All Pokémon ZA evolution stones

You can use the classic evolution stones to evolve certain Pokémon in Legends: Z-A. Here's the full list and where you can find them, along with which Pokémon you can use them on. Simply go to your party, choose the Pokémon you want to evolve, and then give it the corresponding item. It will then evolve.

Some stones only become available after working through the main quest, so if you can't buy them yet, keep going and circle back.

Item Evolutions Location
Dawn Stone Male Kirlia > Gallade
Female Snorunt > Froslass		 Purchase from Stone Emporium
Dusk Stone Lampent > Chandelure
Doublade > Aegislash		 Purchase from Stone Emporium
Fire Stone Eevee > Flareon
Pansear > Simisear		 Purchase from Stone Emporium
Ice Stone Eevee > Glaceon Purchase from Stone Emporium
Moon Stone Clefairy > Clefable Purchase from Stone Emporium
Shiny Stone Roselia > Roserade
Floette > Florges		 Purchase from Stone Emporium
Sun Stone Helioptile > Heliolisk Purchase from Stone Emporium
Thunder Stone Pikachu > Raichu
Eevee > Jolteon
Eelektrik > Eelektross		 Purchase from Stone Emporium
Water Stone Staryu > Starmie
Eevee > Vaporeon
Panpour > Simipour		 Purchase from Stone Emporium

All Pokémon ZA evolution items

Evolution items are super easy to use. Once you have one, when the Pokémon you want to evolve is in your party, simply equip it with the relevant item. Then, you can trade it to trigger the evolution.

You can safely trade it right back so that you have the later evolution. Just make sure to do it with someone you trust, and they don't run off with your Steelix.

Here are all the held evolution items:

Item Evolution How to use Location
King's Rock Slowpoke > Slowking Trade Complete Mission 84 - Strike First to Make 'Em Flinch!
Metal Coat Onix > Steelix
Scyther > Scizor		 Trade
Trade		 Complete Mission 101 - Steadfast as Steel
Sachet Spritzee > Aromatisse Trade Complete Mission 10 - Skiddo's Fragrant Leaves
Whipped Dream Swirlix > Slurpuff Trade Complete Mission 14 - Slurpuff's Cafe Visit

What are Pokémon ZA evolution items?

Evolution items, as the name suggests, allow Pokémon to evolve. This can be through simply holding it, or equipping the item before a trade, though some have specific ways of triggering the evolution. These items have been in the series since the very first generation, where you needed to get different stones to get all the Eevee evolutions.

These aren't to be confused with Pokémon Legends Z-A mega stones, which turn your Pokémon into… well, mega versions of themselves.
To help you get into your Legends: Z-A adventure, you can see our guides for the Pokémon ZA Pikachu location, Pokémon ZA Eevee location, and all about the Pokémon ZA Kalos starters to continue filling your Pokédex.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.