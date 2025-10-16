Pokémon Legends Z-A evolution items

Every time we have to fill our Pokédex, it means another list of Pokémon ZA evolution items to use on certain creatures. Our guide lists all of the available items in the game, including where to find them, and which 'Mon you need to use them on. They're easier to get in the more recent games, with some even being available in shops.

Here are all the Pokémon ZA evolution items you can get:

All Pokémon ZA evolution stones

You can use the classic evolution stones to evolve certain Pokémon in Legends: Z-A. Here's the full list and where you can find them, along with which Pokémon you can use them on. Simply go to your party, choose the Pokémon you want to evolve, and then give it the corresponding item. It will then evolve.

Some stones only become available after working through the main quest, so if you can't buy them yet, keep going and circle back.

Item Evolutions Location Dawn Stone Male Kirlia > Gallade

Female Snorunt > Froslass Purchase from Stone Emporium Dusk Stone Lampent > Chandelure

Doublade > Aegislash Purchase from Stone Emporium Fire Stone Eevee > Flareon

Pansear > Simisear Purchase from Stone Emporium Ice Stone Eevee > Glaceon Purchase from Stone Emporium Moon Stone Clefairy > Clefable Purchase from Stone Emporium Shiny Stone Roselia > Roserade

Floette > Florges Purchase from Stone Emporium Sun Stone Helioptile > Heliolisk Purchase from Stone Emporium Thunder Stone Pikachu > Raichu

Eevee > Jolteon

Eelektrik > Eelektross Purchase from Stone Emporium Water Stone Staryu > Starmie

Eevee > Vaporeon

Panpour > Simipour Purchase from Stone Emporium

All Pokémon ZA evolution items

Evolution items are super easy to use. Once you have one, when the Pokémon you want to evolve is in your party, simply equip it with the relevant item. Then, you can trade it to trigger the evolution.

You can safely trade it right back so that you have the later evolution. Just make sure to do it with someone you trust, and they don't run off with your Steelix.

Here are all the held evolution items:

Item Evolution How to use Location King's Rock Slowpoke > Slowking Trade Complete Mission 84 - Strike First to Make 'Em Flinch! Metal Coat Onix > Steelix

Scyther > Scizor Trade

Trade Complete Mission 101 - Steadfast as Steel Sachet Spritzee > Aromatisse Trade Complete Mission 10 - Skiddo's Fragrant Leaves Whipped Dream Swirlix > Slurpuff Trade Complete Mission 14 - Slurpuff's Cafe Visit

What are Pokémon ZA evolution items?

Evolution items, as the name suggests, allow Pokémon to evolve. This can be through simply holding it, or equipping the item before a trade, though some have specific ways of triggering the evolution. These items have been in the series since the very first generation, where you needed to get different stones to get all the Eevee evolutions.

These aren't to be confused with Pokémon Legends Z-A mega stones, which turn your Pokémon into… well, mega versions of themselves.

