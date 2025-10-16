Pokémon Legends Z-A evolution items

Every time we have to fill our Pokédex, it means another list of Pokémon ZA evolution items to use on certain creatures. Our guide lists all of the available items in the game, including where to find them, and which 'Mon you need to use them on. They're easier to get in the more recent games, with some even being available in shops.
For a look into Lumiose City, check out our Pokémon ZA review
Here are all the Pokémon ZA evolution items you can get:
All Pokémon ZA evolution stones
You can use the classic evolution stones to evolve certain Pokémon in Legends: Z-A. Here's the full list and where you can find them, along with which Pokémon you can use them on. Simply go to your party, choose the Pokémon you want to evolve, and then give it the corresponding item. It will then evolve.
Some stones only become available after working through the main quest, so if you can't buy them yet, keep going and circle back.
|Item
|Evolutions
|Location
|Dawn Stone
|Male Kirlia > Gallade
Female Snorunt > Froslass
|Purchase from Stone Emporium
|Dusk Stone
|Lampent > Chandelure
Doublade > Aegislash
|Purchase from Stone Emporium
|Fire Stone
|Eevee > Flareon
Pansear > Simisear
|Purchase from Stone Emporium
|Ice Stone
|Eevee > Glaceon
|Purchase from Stone Emporium
|Moon Stone
|Clefairy > Clefable
|Purchase from Stone Emporium
|Shiny Stone
|Roselia > Roserade
Floette > Florges
|Purchase from Stone Emporium
|Sun Stone
|Helioptile > Heliolisk
|Purchase from Stone Emporium
|Thunder Stone
|Pikachu > Raichu
Eevee > Jolteon
Eelektrik > Eelektross
|Purchase from Stone Emporium
|Water Stone
|Staryu > Starmie
Eevee > Vaporeon
Panpour > Simipour
|Purchase from Stone Emporium
All Pokémon ZA evolution items
Evolution items are super easy to use. Once you have one, when the Pokémon you want to evolve is in your party, simply equip it with the relevant item. Then, you can trade it to trigger the evolution.
You can safely trade it right back so that you have the later evolution. Just make sure to do it with someone you trust, and they don't run off with your Steelix.
Here are all the held evolution items:
|Item
|Evolution
|How to use
|Location
|King's Rock
|Slowpoke > Slowking
|Trade
|Complete Mission 84 - Strike First to Make 'Em Flinch!
|Metal Coat
|Onix > Steelix
Scyther > Scizor
|Trade
Trade
|Complete Mission 101 - Steadfast as Steel
|Sachet
|Spritzee > Aromatisse
|Trade
|Complete Mission 10 - Skiddo's Fragrant Leaves
|Whipped Dream
|Swirlix > Slurpuff
|Trade
|Complete Mission 14 - Slurpuff's Cafe Visit
What are Pokémon ZA evolution items?
Evolution items, as the name suggests, allow Pokémon to evolve. This can be through simply holding it, or equipping the item before a trade, though some have specific ways of triggering the evolution. These items have been in the series since the very first generation, where you needed to get different stones to get all the Eevee evolutions.
These aren't to be confused with Pokémon Legends Z-A mega stones, which turn your Pokémon into… well, mega versions of themselves.
