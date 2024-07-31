We want to get Pokémon Legends Z-A in our hands just as quickly as you do, but our patience looks set to pay off. Ahead of the Nintendo Switch game’s release next year, the Pokémon Arceus studio is currently on the hunt for new recruits as it ramps up production on the forthcoming RPG sequel. Maybe you could join Game Freak’s ranks?

According to a new report from DenFaminicoGamer, Game Freak is allegedly set to host a “mid-career recruitment online information session” in collaboration with Imagica Geeq Co. on Friday, August 30, 2024. The forthcoming Pokémon Legends Z-A recruitment drive will include a maximum capacity of 100 potential employees. Previous development experience isn’t necessarily required to work on the highly anticipated Switch RPG.

Game Freak is also hosting multiple sessions for newly graduated developers, with four different seminars set to take place between August and October 2024. However, one look at the staff requirements from the new Switch game studio reveals that Game Freak is looking to hire over 30 new team members. While we can safely assume that most of these potential recruits would be working on Pokémon Legends Z-A, it is entirely possible that Game Freak is also gearing up for a new Pokémon game beyond 2025.

Here’s a rundown of the positions Game Freak currently has available below:

With Game Freak in the midst of a major hiring phase, it does leave the question of the Pokémon Legends Z-A release date unclear. It is expected to land in 2025, according to the studio, and speculatively, we reckon it will come out closer to Summer 2025.

Pokémon Arceus released in January 2022, but development was already further ahead than what this recruitment session seemingly indicates. However, we’d love to be surprised and get our hands on the game earlier than anticipated.

It hasn’t stopped us or hardcore fans from wish listing what they’d like to see in it, though. Some players are already theorizing a multitude of features they’re hoping to see realized. With any luck, Pokémon Legends Z-A might join the ranks of the best Pokémon games around, but we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, there are plenty of free Pokémon games to keep you entertained.