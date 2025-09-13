During yesterday's Nintendo Direct, Pokémon announced that the three Kalosian starter evolutions - Delphox, Greninja, and Chesnaught - are finally getting Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Z-A. However, the livestream fails to mention the hoops that hopeful trainers need to jump through to claim these new forms.

I always find it very strange that, despite the gimmick's introduction in Pokémon X and Y, until Mega Hawlucha's reveal, only one gen 6 Pokémon has a Mega Evolution within the 3DS era. The latest Pokémon Legends: Z-A trailer shows off the Kalosian starter Pokémon's long-awaited transformations, but it isn't until further information drops that we can learn how to unlock them.

It would be one thing if the required Mega Stones were locked behind Mystery Gift distribution, as this leaves out trainers who don't have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. It would suck, but the vast majority of Pokémon players pay for the service to take part in raids and claim these gifts. No, Pokémon Legends: Z-A takes things one step further and has made Geninjite, Delphoxite, and Chesnaughtite only available as Z-A Battle Club rewards.

Initially, I thought this meant the Z-A Royale, the game's new trainer battle system, but I was wrong. The Z-A Battle Club refers to online ranked matches against other players, meaning, not only do you have to succeed in competitive battles to unlock these Mega Stones, but you have to do so across three seasons, according to the Pokémon Legends: Z-A website. While I'm not fussed about the grass paladin and water frog Pokémon's Mega Evolutions, I am desperate to get my hands on a Delphoxite, so I guess I'll finally have to get good at competitive battling.

At least there's a chance that being forced to play ranked matches will prepare me for the Pokémon Champions release date. If you haven't locked down your Pokémon Legends: Z-A pre-order yet, I recommend getting to it ASAP, especially as you can get a free Gardevoirite for doing so. Plus, there was tons more Pokémon news in Friday's showcase, so visit our Nintendo Direct September 2025 round-up for all the details.