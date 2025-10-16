Pokémon Legends Z-A Kalos starters - how to get Froakie, Chespin, and Fennekin

Our Pokémon ZA Kalos starters guide is here to help you find Froakie, Chespin, and Fennekin, the trio that first appeared in Pokémon X and Y. Each of the three starters is associated with a side mission, which is unlocked pretty early in the game, giving you three potentially powerful monsters to assist you in rising the ranks of the Z-A Royale. So, why wouldn't you want to add them to your party?

If you're looking for more familiar faces to help start your adventure, we've also got Pokémon Legends: Z-A Eevee and Pokémon Legends: Z-A Pikachu guides to track down a couple of first-generation icons. Or, if you're more interested in Mega Evolving Blastoise, Charizard, and Venusaur, see our Pokémon Legends: Z-A Kanto starters guide.

How do I get Froakie in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

To add Froakie to your party, you need to complete the side mission 'A Challenge from Froakie' in Jaune Sector 8 near the Pokémon Center. It's a pretty easy mission to master. All you have to do is beat three scaffolding climbs in an allotted time, after talking to a Racine Construction worker, and Froakie will join your party.

How do I get Chespin in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

If you want Chespin to be your pal, you need to finish the side mission 'A Feisty Chespin' near Rouge Sector 2. From here on, all you have to do is beat Chespin in battle three times, and if you've got a flying-, fire-, or bug-type Pokémon, that should be pretty easy. Once you've bested Chespin, it'll ask to join your party, and you'll be two for three in terms of Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Kalos starters.

How do I get Fennekin in Pokémon Legends: Z-A?

Finally, to bring Fennekin into your new Pokéfamily, you first need to complete the side mission 'Get Well, Fennekin,' which you can accept by finding the fire-type Pokémon on the grass in the Magenta Sector 2 area, to the right of Wild Zone 7. The game guides you from this point on, but for the avoidance of doubt, from here you have to travel to Cafe Classe, just outside of Vert Sector 4, and then on to Wild Zone 5 to find a special twig to heal Fennekin. At that point, you can return to where your quest started, heal the adorable little fox, and have it join your party.

How do I get the Pokémon Legends: Z-A Kalos starter Mega Stones?

You may have seen that in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, all three of the Kalos starters have new Mega Evolutions. However, you can't pick up the Mega Stones you need to evolve them through the usual methods, such as battling Rogue Mega Pokémon or buying them from the Stone Emporium. Instead, you have to earn the required stones by taking part in online Ranked Battles in the Z-A Battle Club. We've put a breakdown below of the different Mega Stones and when you can pick them up:

Greninjite - Ranked Battle Season 1 (October 16)

Delphoxite - Ranked Battle Season 2 (TBA)

Chesnaughtite - Ranked Battle Season 3 (TBA)

That was our Pokémon ZA Kalos starters guide.