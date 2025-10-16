Pokémon Legends Z-A Kanto starters

There are a lot of Pokémon out there, and in Legends: Z-A, there are plenty roaming the Wild Areas in Lumoise City. However, there's a bit more to it than wandering around if you want to get your hands on the Pokémon ZA Kanto starters. Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Squirtle are the very first Pokémon you can get in the original games, maintaining a place in the hearts of trainers worldwide.

It's not just these starter Pokémon that you need to know how to get, so make sure you check out our Pokémon ZA Kalos starters, Pokémon ZA Dratini location, Pokémon ZA Pikachu location, and Pokémon ZA Eevee location guides. You should also familiarize yourself with the Pokémon ZA evolution items if you want to evolve some of these 'mon.

How do I get the Pokémon ZA Kanto starters?

If you want to get Charmander, Squirtle, or Bulbasaur, you need to head to Mable's lab for a side mission; she'll message you after you complete a few quests in the early game - the first time you beat a Rogue Mega Pokémon, specifically.

Once there, she lets you choose whether you want the fire Pokémon, water Pokémon, or grass Pokémon. Depending on which Pokémon ZA starter you choose, you may want to opt for a different type. So, if you start with Totodile, you might want to pick Bulbasaur or Charmander to broaden your team.

Don't worry too much about who you choose, though, as you can still complete your Pokédex later on. All three of the Kanto starters are available in the final Wild Area of the game, a place you only get access to after the credits roll upon completing the main story.

That's it, everything we can tell you about the Pokémon ZA Kanto starters; we have no doubt that all three of these little guys can help you out, though I'm partial to getting myself a Charizard or Blastoise myself.