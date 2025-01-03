Grab Pokémon Legends: Arceus at a great price ahead of Legends Z-A

While Pokémon Scarlet and Violet may be the latest entries in the long-running franchise, 2022’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a truly special game for the series. Taking the roots of the beloved Pokémon franchise and adjusting gameplay in new, exciting ways makes it a must-play for Switch, and if you haven’t picked up a copy, now’s the time with this sale.

With the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date approaching, we’re hoping it’ll be one of the best Switch games when it finally launches. However, considering how spectacular Pokémon Legends: Arceus was, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Z-A receive similar fanfare, even if it doesn’t take us to an ancient bygone era like the 2022 game did.

Don’t just take my word for it, as our Pokémon Legends: Arceus review called it a “must-play for any Pokémon fan”, as well as saying that “Not only does it offer a huge world full of gorgeous landscapes and great creatures, but it also features a fantastic origin story for Sinnoh”. Even if you have yet to play a Pokémon game, it’s hard not to fall in love with Legends.

Personally, I found myself leaving Pokémon behind after HeartGold and SoulSilver as I grew up. However, I couldn’t miss out on Pokémon Legends: Arceus and found myself falling back in love with all of the ‘Mons once again. While the visuals may fall behind due to the Switch’s aging hardware – something I hope the Switch 2 will fix – the world was spectacular, and the game is truly breathtaking.

Right now, you can get a massive 25% off Pokémon Legends: Arceus, bringing it down to just $44.99. Switch game sales, especially first-party titles, are few and far between, so this is a killer saving if you’ve been looking for a new game to start 2025 with. For UK gamers, Curry’s is offering a similarly great deal, with the game sitting at just £37.99.

Considering that Pokémon Legends: Z-A is (hopefully) dropping sometime this year, now’s the best time to dive into the first entry of the spinoff series. Make sure to check out our Pokédex for all of the Pokémon you can find in the entire franchise, as well as our guide to the Pokémon Legends: Arceus shinies that you can try and catch.