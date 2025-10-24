As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pokemon ZA needs to add the Linking Cord because I have no friends

I’m begging Game Freak to add this old item back, because trade evolutions in Pokémon Legends: Z-A aren’t working out for me.

pokemon legends za linking cord - alakazam over a blurred picture of legends ZA
Holly Alice Avatar

Published:

Pokémon Pokémon Legends: Z-A 

Like a lot of you, I'm working my way through Pokemon Legends: Z-A. I've fought some alphas, had my buns handed to me by some others, discovered the sewers, and plenty of fashion in Lumiose City. What I haven't done, though, is traded any Pokémon.

Will I ever get a Gengar or an Alakazam? At this rate, no, because to trigger their evolutions, you need to trade them. And what don't we have? A Linking Cord item in Legends: Z-A. In Legends: Arceus, you could get one and use it to evolve creatures without involving another person, but for some reason, the item hasn't returned in the latest game.

To trade your Pokémon, you need to either wrangle some friends to come and sit next to you or use a Nintendo Online Subscription to trade with them online. And while yes, Pokemon ZA trade codes are helpful, I remember the good old days of Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, where you could send off a Charjabug into the ether without having to pay for the privilege.

Unfortunately, my physically close friends didn't get Legends: Z-A after how disappointing they found Scarlet and Violet, and I currently don't have an NSO subscription, so I'm kind of stuck. Sure, I could sign up for a month, but I don't want to have to pay $5 just to evolve some 'mons.

There's also the issue of shinies. Let's say you set up a trade via Reddit or Discord, and you send your shiny Machoke off to another trainer. Then imagine they don't send it back. What can you do? Be sad, that's about it.

Please, Pokémon, give us back the Linking Cord. I'm thankful I caught an alpha Trevenant, but unless a Gourgeist, Machamp, or Gengar wanders into my path, they won't be making it into my Pokédex any time soon.

You can use Pokemon ZA evolution items to evolve a lot more critters, including a fair few grass type Pokemon, thankfully. Once you get to Pokemon Wild Zone 7 or Pokemon Wild Zone 8, you can find some second and even third evolutions out in the wild.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.