Mega Hawlucha redeemed my faith in Pokémon's new evolutions

Today, we saw the reveal of Mega Hawlucha, coming to Pokémon Legends Z-A at release bearing a striking new set of accessories.

Pokémon Pokémon Legends: Z-A 

To anyone who thought we might get a Mega Hawlucha evolution announcement for Pokémon Legends Z-A - you were right. Unlike certain other recently revealed Mega Evolutions, this one is pretty funky. The good kind of funky, not the Mega Victreebel kind.

This picture of a poster showing Hawlucha and Machamp fighting appeared on X a few days ago, hinting that something was coming on August 28. Well, wouldn't you know it, Hawlucha's gone and got itself a Mega Evolution in the next generation of Pokémon games.

The 'Wrestling' bird is a dual fighting- and flying-type Pokémon, and it's a really good choice for either. First appearing in gen 6, in Pokémon X and Y - so it's fitting that it gets a new version as we return to Lumiose City.

Hawlucha's new design incorporates a black and gold lucha libre wrestling mask, with a matching ruff around its neck. It also gets a more feathery belt around its midsection. It grows significantly in height, too - now standing at 3'3", whereas the regular Hawlucha measures just over 2 feet tall.

We're eager - or should I say eagle - to see what moves Megalucha will get. In the meantime, here's when the Pokémon Legends Z-A release date is, and which we think are the best Pokémon games.

