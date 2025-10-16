Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Stone locations

If you're trying to track down all of the Pokémon ZA Mega Stones, you're in the right place. In this guide, we've detailed where you can find the items you need to Mega Evolve Charizard, Ampharos, Malamar, and more. Just be warned, this guide is a bit of a spoiler, as Mega Evolution plays a significant role in the game's story. With that said, let's get into it.

Pokémon ZA Mega Stone locations

If you're looking for a specific Mega Stone in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, you can use the table below. We've still got a couple left to find, but we'll update this guide whenever we find one that isn't on our list.

Pokémon Mega Stone Location Abomasnow Abomasite Stone Emporium Absol Absolite Rogue Mega Pokémon Aerodactyl Aerodactylite Quasartico Inc. Aggron Aggronite Quasartico Inc. Alakazam Alakazite Quasartico Inc. Altaria Altarianite Rogue Mega Pokémon Ampharos Ampharosite Rogue Mega Pokémon Audino Audinite Quasartico Inc. Banette Banettite Rogue Mega Pokémon Barbaracle Barbaracite Rogue Mega Pokémon Beedrill Beedrillite Rogue Mega Pokémon Blastoise Blastoisinite Stone Emporium Camerupt Cameruptite Rogue Mega Pokémon Chandelure Chandelurite Quasartico Inc. Charizard Charizardite X Stone Emporium Charizard Charizardite Y Stone Emporium Drampa Drampanite Quasartico Inc. Eelektross Eelektrossite Quasartico Inc. Emboar Emboarite Complete Mission 9 (Tepig starter) Excadrill Excadrite Quasartico Inc. Falinks Falinksite Quasartico Inc. Feraligatr Feraligite Complete Mission 9 (Totodile starter) Froslass Froslassite TBC Gallade Galladie Quasartico Inc. Garchomp Garchompite Stone Emporium Gardevoir Gardevoirite Quasartico Inc. Gengar Gengarite Stone Emporium Glalie Glalitite Quasartico Inc. Gyarados Gyaradosite Quasartico Inc. Hawlucha Hawluchanite Rogue Mega Pokémon Heracross Heracronite Quasartico Inc. Houndoom Houndoominite Quasartico Inc. Kangaskhan Kangaskhanite Stone Emporium Lopunny Lopunnite Quasartico Inc. Lucario Lucarionite Quasartico Inc. Manectric Manectite Quasartico Inc. Mawile Mawilite Rogue Mega Pokémon Medicham Medicham Stone Emporium Meganium Meganiumite Complete Mission 9 (Chikorita starter) Pidgeot Pigeotite Quasartico Inc. Pinsir Pinsirite Quasartico Inc. Sableye Sablenite Quasartico Inc. Scizor Scizorite Stone Emporium Scolipede Scolipite Quasartico Inc. Scrafty Scraftite Quasartico Inc. Sharpedo Sharpedonite Quasartico Inc. Skarmory Skarmorite Quasartico Inc. Slowbro Slowbronite Rogue Mega Pokémon Steelix Steelixite Stone Emporium Venusaur Venusaurite Rogue Mega Pokémon Victreebel Victreebelite Rogue Mega Pokémon

Just keep in mind that some of the Mega Stones you can pick up from Quasartico Inc. don't unlock until you beat a specific Mega Evolved Pokémon in battle.

What are Pokémon ZA Mega Stones?

In Pokémon Legends: Z-A, you use Mega Stones to Mega Evolve your party members. While not all Pokémon have Mega Evolution forms, plenty do, and you can get Mega Stones from the Stone Emporium, Quasartico Inc., and Rogue Mega Pokémon battles. You need to reach the game's ninth main mission before you can start Mega Evolving, though, so if you're not there yet, keep on completing missions and return to this guide at a later time.

