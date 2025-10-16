Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Stone locations

If you're trying to track down all of the Pokémon ZA Mega Stones, you're in the right place. In this guide, we've detailed where you can find the items you need to Mega Evolve Charizard, Ampharos, Malamar, and more. Just be warned, this guide is a bit of a spoiler, as Mega Evolution plays a significant role in the game's story. With that said, let's get into it.
Pokémon ZA Mega Stone locations
If you're looking for a specific Mega Stone in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, you can use the table below. We've still got a couple left to find, but we'll update this guide whenever we find one that isn't on our list.
|Pokémon
|Mega Stone
|Location
|Abomasnow
|Abomasite
|Stone Emporium
|Absol
|Absolite
|Rogue Mega Pokémon
|Aerodactyl
|Aerodactylite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Aggron
|Aggronite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Alakazam
|Alakazite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Altaria
|Altarianite
|Rogue Mega Pokémon
|Ampharos
|Ampharosite
|Rogue Mega Pokémon
|Audino
|Audinite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Banette
|Banettite
|Rogue Mega Pokémon
|Barbaracle
|Barbaracite
|Rogue Mega Pokémon
|Beedrill
|Beedrillite
|Rogue Mega Pokémon
|Blastoise
|Blastoisinite
|Stone Emporium
|Camerupt
|Cameruptite
|Rogue Mega Pokémon
|Chandelure
|Chandelurite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Charizard
|Charizardite X
|Stone Emporium
|Charizard
|Charizardite Y
|Stone Emporium
|Drampa
|Drampanite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Eelektross
|Eelektrossite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Emboar
|Emboarite
|Complete Mission 9 (Tepig starter)
|Excadrill
|Excadrite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Falinks
|Falinksite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Feraligatr
|Feraligite
|Complete Mission 9 (Totodile starter)
|Froslass
|Froslassite
|TBC
|Gallade
|Galladie
|Quasartico Inc.
|Garchomp
|Garchompite
|Stone Emporium
|Gardevoir
|Gardevoirite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Gengar
|Gengarite
|Stone Emporium
|Glalie
|Glalitite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Gyarados
|Gyaradosite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Hawlucha
|Hawluchanite
|Rogue Mega Pokémon
|Heracross
|Heracronite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Houndoom
|Houndoominite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Kangaskhan
|Kangaskhanite
|Stone Emporium
|Lopunny
|Lopunnite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Lucario
|Lucarionite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Manectric
|Manectite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Mawile
|Mawilite
|Rogue Mega Pokémon
|Medicham
|Medicham
|Stone Emporium
|Meganium
|Meganiumite
|Complete Mission 9 (Chikorita starter)
|Pidgeot
|Pigeotite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Pinsir
|Pinsirite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Sableye
|Sablenite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Scizor
|Scizorite
|Stone Emporium
|Scolipede
|Scolipite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Scrafty
|Scraftite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Sharpedo
|Sharpedonite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Skarmory
|Skarmorite
|Quasartico Inc.
|Slowbro
|Slowbronite
|Rogue Mega Pokémon
|Steelix
|Steelixite
|Stone Emporium
|Venusaur
|Venusaurite
|Rogue Mega Pokémon
|Victreebel
|Victreebelite
|Rogue Mega Pokémon
Just keep in mind that some of the Mega Stones you can pick up from Quasartico Inc. don't unlock until you beat a specific Mega Evolved Pokémon in battle.
What are Pokémon ZA Mega Stones?
In Pokémon Legends: Z-A, you use Mega Stones to Mega Evolve your party members. While not all Pokémon have Mega Evolution forms, plenty do, and you can get Mega Stones from the Stone Emporium, Quasartico Inc., and Rogue Mega Pokémon battles. You need to reach the game's ninth main mission before you can start Mega Evolving, though, so if you're not there yet, keep on completing missions and return to this guide at a later time.
