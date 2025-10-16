As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Stone locations

Our Pokémon ZA Mega Stone guide is here to help you add all the new and returning Mega Evolution forms to your roster as soon as you can.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Stone locations: screenshot of Mega Charizard Y
Pokémon Legends: Z-A 

If you're trying to track down all of the Pokémon ZA Mega Stones, you're in the right place. In this guide, we've detailed where you can find the items you need to Mega Evolve Charizard, Ampharos, Malamar, and more. Just be warned, this guide is a bit of a spoiler, as Mega Evolution plays a significant role in the game's story. With that said, let's get into it.

Pokémon ZA Mega Stone locations

If you're looking for a specific Mega Stone in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, you can use the table below. We've still got a couple left to find, but we'll update this guide whenever we find one that isn't on our list.

Pokémon Mega Stone Location
Abomasnow Abomasite Stone Emporium
Absol Absolite Rogue Mega Pokémon
Aerodactyl Aerodactylite Quasartico Inc.
Aggron Aggronite Quasartico Inc.
Alakazam Alakazite Quasartico Inc.
Altaria Altarianite Rogue Mega Pokémon
Ampharos Ampharosite Rogue Mega Pokémon
Audino Audinite Quasartico Inc.
Banette Banettite Rogue Mega Pokémon
Barbaracle Barbaracite Rogue Mega Pokémon
Beedrill Beedrillite Rogue Mega Pokémon
Blastoise Blastoisinite Stone Emporium
Camerupt Cameruptite Rogue Mega Pokémon
Chandelure Chandelurite Quasartico Inc.
Charizard Charizardite X Stone Emporium
Charizard Charizardite Y Stone Emporium
Drampa Drampanite Quasartico Inc.
Eelektross Eelektrossite Quasartico Inc.
Emboar Emboarite Complete Mission 9 (Tepig starter)
Excadrill Excadrite Quasartico Inc.
Falinks Falinksite Quasartico Inc.
Feraligatr Feraligite Complete Mission 9 (Totodile starter)
Froslass Froslassite TBC
Gallade Galladie Quasartico Inc.
Garchomp Garchompite Stone Emporium
Gardevoir Gardevoirite Quasartico Inc.
Gengar Gengarite Stone Emporium
Glalie Glalitite Quasartico Inc.
Gyarados Gyaradosite Quasartico Inc.
Hawlucha Hawluchanite Rogue Mega Pokémon
Heracross Heracronite Quasartico Inc.
Houndoom Houndoominite Quasartico Inc.
Kangaskhan Kangaskhanite Stone Emporium
Lopunny Lopunnite Quasartico Inc.
Lucario Lucarionite Quasartico Inc.
Manectric Manectite Quasartico Inc.
Mawile Mawilite Rogue Mega Pokémon
Medicham Medicham Stone Emporium
Meganium Meganiumite Complete Mission 9 (Chikorita starter)
Pidgeot Pigeotite Quasartico Inc.
Pinsir Pinsirite Quasartico Inc.
Sableye Sablenite Quasartico Inc.
Scizor Scizorite Stone Emporium
Scolipede Scolipite Quasartico Inc.
Scrafty Scraftite Quasartico Inc.
Sharpedo Sharpedonite Quasartico Inc.
Skarmory Skarmorite Quasartico Inc.
Slowbro Slowbronite Rogue Mega Pokémon
Steelix Steelixite Stone Emporium
Venusaur Venusaurite Rogue Mega Pokémon
Victreebel Victreebelite Rogue Mega Pokémon

Just keep in mind that some of the Mega Stones you can pick up from Quasartico Inc. don't unlock until you beat a specific Mega Evolved Pokémon in battle.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A Mega Stone locations: screenshot of receiving the Slowbronite

What are Pokémon ZA Mega Stones?

In Pokémon Legends: Z-A, you use Mega Stones to Mega Evolve your party members. While not all Pokémon have Mega Evolution forms, plenty do, and you can get Mega Stones from the Stone Emporium, Quasartico Inc., and Rogue Mega Pokémon battles. You need to reach the game's ninth main mission before you can start Mega Evolving, though, so if you're not there yet, keep on completing missions and return to this guide at a later time.

