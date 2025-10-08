As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pokémon Legends Z-A mystery gift codes

Pokémon Legends Z-A mystery gift codes are essential for grabbing free rewards like Pokéballs, new Pokémon, or even a few Mega Stones.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Mystery Gift codes: An image of a Pokemon Trainer collecting Mystery Gift codes.
Pokémon Legends: Z-A 

Our list of Pokémon ZA mystery gift codes can prepare you to explore the Kalos region with an array of free treats. We're talking anything from spare Pokéballs to Mega Stones. Who knows, maybe even a few new Pokémon can join your roster. It depends on how generous The Pokémon Company wants to be, though. Either way, this guide is here to help.

All Pokémon ZA mystery gift codes

There are no Pokémon Legends Z-A mystery gift codes available right now, but The Pokémon Company has confirmed that they're included in the game from launch. If you haven't locked in your Pokémon Legends Z-A pre-orders yet, then you probably want to do that first, as an exclusive mystery gift awaits players claiming their copies early. Let's talk more about that below.

Pokémon Legends Z-A gifts

Just like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Legends Z-A gifts are a confirmed feature, and some of them may never expire. However, some are only available for a limited time or by pre-ordering the game.

Here are the Pokémon ZA gifts you can get:

  • Ralts (pre-order exclusive)
  • Mega Stone Gardevoirite​ (pre-order exclusive)
  • Mega Gardevoir (pre-order exclusive)
  • Luxurious Pokéball set (Purchase DLC by February 28, 2026)

With some patience, you can evolve Ralts into Kirlia, and eventually into Gardevoir. Equip Gardevoir with a Gardevoirite stone to activate a Mega Evolution. As more mystery gifts appear, we'll include them in our list above.

Pokemon Legends ZA mystery gift codes: An image of the Mystery Gifts you can get in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How do I redeem Pokémon Legends ZA mystery gift codes?

The Pokémon Company is yet to confirm exactly how you can redeem mystery gift codes in Pokémon Legends Z-A. However, we reckon it'll be similar to claiming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet mystery gift codes. Typically, this involves interacting with the Poke Portal in-game and inputting codes there. We'll update this section when the correct method emerges.

There you have it, everything you need to know about Pokémon Legends Z-A mystery gift codes.

