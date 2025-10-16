As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Pikachu locations and evolution

Let us help you hunt down the Pokémon ZA Pikachu locations in this spin-off game, which takes us back to generation six’s Kalos region.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Pikachu location - a PNG of Pikachu over a blurred picture of Legends ZA key art
Pokémon Legends: Z-A 

Of course you want to know Pokémon ZA's Pikachu location. The little yellow guy is a classic, and it has two new mega forms for its evolution, Raichu, so now more than ever, Pikachu will be a mainstay in your teams. But where can you find the loveable scamp? Our guide pinpoints exactly where it appears in the Parisian-inspired Lumiose city.

If you haven't picked which Pokémon ZA starter you want to go with yet, perhaps our guide can help you out. Then, we suggest you research all about Pokémon ZA's Eevee evolutions and location. Also, make sure to grab the Pokémon ZA mystery gift codes for some free PokéBalls.

Where can I find Pokémon ZA's Pikachu?

Pikachu appears in Wild Zone 3, located on Rouge Street, north of the center of the city. Pikachu tends to appear in the bottom right corner of the park - you can see where we've highlighted it with the in-game cursor on the image below.

You can also catch a Pichu in Wild Zone 1, located at the very south of the map, just to the right of the main road. Then, you can evolve it into your very own Pikachu simply by leveling it up.

Pokémon Legends Z-A Pikachu location in the central park of Lumiose City

How do I evolve Pikachu in Pokémon ZA?

Once you have an energetic, electric Pikachu, you can evolve it into Raichu - and then get one of the super fun new X and Y themed forms as part of the Pokémon ZA DLC. To do this, you need a Thunder Stone. You can easily grab one of these stones quite early in the game, simply by visiting the Stone Emporium and purchasing it. This store returns from X and Y, where it was located on Vernal Avenue.

There you have it - everything you need to know about catching a Pikachu in Legends Z-A. If you're new to the game, our Pokémon ZA Wild Zone 1 and Pokémon ZA Wild Zone 2 guides might be able to help you get started.

