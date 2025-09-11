Pokémon Legends: Z-A has, in my opinion, some of the best gifts a game can give to fans. Whether you're just paying the price of the upcoming sequel alone, or you're opting for some bundles, now's the best time to put in your Pokémon Legends: Z-A pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, and we've got a comprehensive list of where to get them - as well as what gifts you get, too.

It's hard to imagine a world where Pokémon Legends: Z-A doesn't make it onto the best Switch games list. While my experience playing Scarlet and Violet, the last mainline games, was marred by bugs and general performance woes, 2022's Legends: Arceus is a favorite in the franchise for me, and the sequel looks to be improving on everything that the spin-off delivered. You can probably guess I'll be making my pre-order, and here's where you can buy the new Pokémon game ahead of its release.

It's worth noting that our prices are based on the more recent handheld console, the Switch 2, but many of these deals are also available at a cheaper price for those sticking with its predecessor.

Where to pre-order Pokémon Legends: Z-A in the US

Here are the top deals and best gifts we've seen for Pokémon Legends: Z-A pre-orders and bundles in the US:

Where to pre-order Pokémon Legends: Z-A in the UK

If you're on the other side of the pond, here are the best Pokémon Legends: Z-A pre-order deals for you:

Strangely, while many of the free gifts are prevalent in the US, the UK players get plenty more and are able to buy bundles that include numerous other goodies. If you're someone who's always filling up their Pokédex, well, you can certainly catch 'em all if you're a Brit. Personally, I'm opting for the Champion's Bundle that includes all of the goodies in one spot - I'm definitely rocking that umbrella over the cold months coming up.

After making your pre-orders, you'll definitely be ready for the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date coming up. Make sure to grab any of the options on our best Switch 2 controllers list so you can have the best experience catching all those Pokémon in October.