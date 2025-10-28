Pokémon Z-A's sewer system is spookier than you think

For a game aimed at children, Pokémon Legends: Z-A has its fair share of frights. Whether it's the Gastlys attacking you in Wild Zone 4, or the intense horror of facing down an Alpha Pyroar and his pride in the dead of night, this game isn't for the faint of heart. But there's one area that's a lot spookier than the rest, and its real-world counterparts are just as terrifying.

It's a well-known fact that Pokémon regions mirror aspects of real-world locations, and the sixth generation's region, Kalos, is based on France. This makes Lumiose City, Pokémon Z-A's sprawling urban cityscape, a version of Paris. It's got the giant central tower, the overwhelming cafe culture, and the fashion-forward residents to boot, but some of Paris' creepier features have also made their way into the Pokémon world.

At various points during the Legends: Z-A storyline, we find ourselves venturing down into Lumiose's sewer system, a cavernous collection of old brick tunnels that mirror the real Parisian sewers that still exist today. While not inherently terrifying, there's something eerie about these empty passageways, especially when you don't know what could be lurking around each corner. These sewers also serve as a habitat for various Pokémon, and the residents can tell us a lot about the sewers themselves.

Firstly, there are a lot of poison Pokémon down there, which makes total sense. The poison type has associated itself with waste of all kinds - think about Grimer, Koffing, and Garbodor. Spindly Ariados hang from the ceilings, ready to sting you as soon as you aren't looking, and Skrelp float along the waterways, perfectly representing waste water. Then, there are the Patrat. This one's an easy explanation: it's a sewer, there's going to be rats.

The dark type, as well as existing to counter the overpowered psychic Pokémon of earlier generations, has always represented evil in one way or another, so Scraggy and Inkay's inclusion helps to add to the negative aura of the whole area. Noibat flock to the sewers because it's the closest thing to a cave that you can find in a city, so that just leaves the ghosts. I kept thinking, "Why are there so many ghost Pokémon in Lumiose's sewers? Paris's sewer system is a historical landmark, yes, but it's not haunted." That's when I remembered watching a film called As Above, So Below.

As well as housing a vast, historical sewer network, underneath Paris, there lies a second, spookier set of tunnels - the Paris catacombs. Built to address health concerns surrounding the city's overflowing cemeteries, the tunnels contain the bones of over six million Parisians, all stacked in elegant rows of femurs and skulls. It's a sight to behold, and an important part of the city's history, but it's not exactly suitable for a Pokémon game, which is why I think the ghosts all hang out in the sewers instead.

Sure, you could make the argument that Gastly and Haunter are dual ghost/poison types, so they fit in with the sewage explanation, but that doesn't account for Litwick, and it certainly doesn't do enough to explain why Gwynn, the game's ghost type specialist, chose these sewers as her personal secret hideout. Catacombs are far too scary for a family game, but the spooky tunnel vibe is easy to merge with the existing sewer system, giving the excess ghosts a place to stay.

So, next time you're down in Lumiose's sewers, try not to think about the piles of bones that could be hidden behind each wall.