Pokémon Legends Z-A shiny Pokémon guide

Welcome to Lumiose City! Feeling daunted by the amount of things to do, but want to get down to business catching Pokémon ZA's shiny 'mon? Us too, and this guide can help you out with all the intel on the new autosave feature, shiny rates, the Shiny Charm, and more. Shiny Pokémon are a fan favorite with their unique designs and unusual coloring - not to mention the sparkles - so it's important you're up to speed.

If you're looking to find something else, we have all the info on Pokémon Legends ZA Eevee and Pokémon Legends ZA Pikachu evolutions and location.

Where do I find Pokémon ZA shiny Pokémon?

There are two main ways to find Pokémon ZA shiny 'mon. Firstly, Side Mission 17 guarantees a shiny encounter featuring a Shiny Mareep, so hey, that's already one shiny tucked under your belt. Let's find you some more, okay?

The main way to find shinies is to look for them in the Wild Zones. You'll unlock these zones as you progress through the story, and every one has at least five Pokémon species that are native to the zone. Naturally, some of the 'mon there will be shiny if you play for long enough. Plus, thanks to the new autosave feature, you don't need to stress if one spawns in a zone you haven't unlocked yet. More on that shortly.

What are the Pokémon ZA shiny rates?

Since Gen five, Pokémon shiny rates have been chilling at a cool one in every 4,096 Pokémon. While we don't yet know the official Pokémon ZA shiny rate, the word on the street is that shinies seem to be appearing in abundance.

It seems unlikely that the rate has been boosted with no word from any of the official Pokémon channels, so this may be instead because of increased console power. With the Switch 2 being able to handle more 'mon on the screen at one time, more Pokémon can spawn, consequently leading to more shiny Pokémon. At least, that's what we think based on the anecdotal evidence.

As soon as we have exact numbers, we'll update this guide with everything you need to know.

What is the Pokémon ZA shiny autosave feature?

Pokémon ZA shinies have something that no other Pokémon game has yet to feature: shiny Pokémon never despawn in ZA, even if you close the game, die, or the day ends. Yep, that's right - until you battle them, either catching them or forcing them to fly away, shinies stay exactly where they are, meaning that in theory, you could end up wandering among shinies left, right, and center if you play for a long time without catching any.

Shiny Pokémon that are day-or-nighttime dependent will despawn during the hours they're not catchable, but will return when their time comes back around, so don't panic if you can't see one that you were waiting a while to catch. Plus, shiny Pokémon that spawn in areas you haven't unlocked yet will stay there until you're able to reach them - so just because you aren't seeing them spawn, it doesn't mean you won't find them later down the line.

Is there a Shiny Charm in Pokémon ZA?

A Shiny Charm allows players to increase their shiny drop rates, and Pokémon ZA's Shiny Charm isn't too difficult to obtain, though it does take some time. All you have to do is progress through all fifty of Mable's research levels by completing research tasks. So, while there's a little bit of grinding to do to get there, hopefully you'll be having fun along the way before you start amassing your sparkly army.

In case you're confused, a similar-sounding item, the Shiny Stone, isn't actually to do with catching shinies - it's an evolution item that allows you to evolve Roselia into Roserade, and Floette into Florges. There's a Shiny Stone in Pokémon ZA, and it can be purchased in the Stone Emporium shop after the 39th Main Mission, but again, it won't net you any new shinies - you'll need the Shiny Charm for that.

