Pokémon Legends: Z-A’s starters could bring back this fan-favorite mechanic

Now that we’ve seen the Pokémon Legends: Z-A starters, we’re full of ideas about what their ‘Kalosian’ regional evolutions might be.

Pokemon Legends Z-A starters: Feraligatr, Meganium, and Emboar all outlined in white. Behind them are slightly transparent symbols for the poison, fairy, and steel types. The background is a blurred screenshot of Lumiose City
Pokémon’s most recent showcase finally revealed the Pokémon Legends: Z-A starters and more about the game’s plot and location. Naturally, the Pokémon community has already begun speculating about what the game has in store for us and our first partner Pokémon in Kalos, especially thanks to a small hint in the game’s trailer.

The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon Legends: Z-A on Pokémon Day last year, turning the immensely popular Legends formula into a fully-fledged spin-off series. As with Legends: Arceus, we knew that the starter Pokémon would be pulled from previous generations, but thanks to February 2025’s Pokémon Presents, we know exactly which creatures we’ll be traveling with – Chikorita, Totodile, and Tepig.

Based on the previous Legends game, we’re assuming that each of the three starters will get an alternate final evolution and typing, similar to the Hisuian versions of Typhlosion, Samurott, and Decidueye, which, of course, has sent the community wild with speculation. The strongest theory so far is that Pokémon Legends: Z-A will introduce a grass/fairy version of Meganium, thanks to some battle footage in the trailer that shows that Chikorita can use Disarming Voice, a move typically reserved for fairy Pokémon.

When you look at Meganium’s Pokédex entries, this typing makes a lot of sense due to its “fantastic ability to revive dead grass and plants”, which is almost magical. Feraligatr and Emboar’s alternate types, however, are less agreed upon by the community. The water Pokémon could go down the poison route, and maybe we’ll see a fire/steel version of Emboar, inspired by the fires of industry or by French cuisine. After all, most choices in Pokémon have reasons behind them that link to the setting or theme of the game.

Well, that’s all we know about the Pokémon Legends: Z-A starters for now. Which gen 6 Pokémon are you looking forward to catching again in Lumiose City? We wonder what other surprises the Pokémon Legends: Z-A release date will have in store for us.

