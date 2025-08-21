I wish Pokémon put this much effort into its games and not a poison surprise

Remember Pokémon's eerie and slightly sinister-looking social post from earlier this week? Well, from our perspective at least, it turns out it wasn't for anything all that exciting. However, it's a good day for all five (or is it six?) Victreebel lovers out there, as the pitcher plant Pokémon is set to get a mega evolution in Legends Z-A.

Okay, I'll lay off the poison Pokémon a little now, I swear. The new trailer is actually quite interesting. It starts with two trainers entering what appears to be an abandoned building before coming across Espurr, Spinarak, and Noibat, all looking a little menacing. Finally, Mega Victreebel bursts through a door, spewing purple poison everywhere while its trainer attempts to calm it down.

I highly recommend watching the video below, but after viewing, I do sort of have a bad taste in my mouth. The world Pokémon has created in this three-minute trailer has enthralled me more than anything I've seen in this generation of games, and I think if TPC were to create a more adult monster-catching game with horror elements, its aging audience would absolutely eat it up.

I know this is a pipe dream, and don't get me wrong, I'll pick up Z-A day one, but maybe one day my wish will come true? In the meantime, I guess I'll just be here filling my Pokédex with Bellsprout and co. and wishing this trailer had revealed a poison-type Eevee evolution rather than a goofy, thicc plant - sorry Victreebel fans, I know I said I'd lay off…

