Sometimes, you just want to catch a load of Pokémon in one area, without wandering into bushes and long grass. Wild Zones allow you to do just that. Our Wild Zone 1 Pokémon ZA guide explains when you can unlock it, how to find it, and which creatures populate the area - including an early game Alpha Pokémon battle to test your mettle.

For some help getting the most out of Lumiose City, check out our guides on the available Pokémon Legends ZA DLC, Pokémon ZA Kanto starters, and all the Pokémon ZA mystery gift codes for more pokéballs in your pocket. Also, here's how to find Pokémon ZA Wild Zone 2.

Here's everything you need to know about Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Wild Zone 1:

How do I unlock Wild Zone 1 in Pokémon Legends: ZA?

To unlock Wild Zone 1, you need to play through the main story. Once you complete Main Mission 5, you can access it. Then, you can simply stroll in and catch Pidgeys all day long.

Wild Zone 1 location

Wild Zone 1 appears in a part of South Boulevard, at the very bottom of the map, slightly to the right. It's easy to find, as the city isn't that big, and has the pentagonal Wild Zone logo pinpointing its location, with a convenient 1 on it.

Which Pokémon spawn in Wild Zone 1?

All of the Pokémon available in Wild Zone 1 spawn during the day and the night, so you don't need to track them down specifically. Here are the critters that spawn:

Bunnelby

Fletchling

Mareep

Pidgey

Pichu

Scatterbug

Weedle

Which Alpha Pokémon spawn in Wild Zone 1?

A level 24 Alpha Pidgey can be found toward the very left-hand side of the Wild Zone, waiting for you to challenge it.

Which TMs can I find in Wild Zone 1?

You can find the TM 103 Work Up in Wild Zone 1. To get it, you need to break down a roadblock made of rocks, then climb up to the rooftop. You can use the Rock Smash move with the Machop line to break the block.

There you are - now you're in Wild Zone 1. We've got guides for the Pokémon ZA Eevee location, Pokémon ZA Pikachu location, and even Pokémon ZA Kalos starters to help fill up your teams - and Pokédex.