Wild Zone 2 Pokemon ZA guide

If you want to know what awaits you in Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA, you’re in the right place, as we go over the creatures and TMs you find there.

Pokemon Legends ZA Wild Zone 2: Staryu and Magikarp in front of a blurred image
Pokémon Legends: Z-A 

Lumiose City is certainly a lovely place to explore, featuring areas that are full of life. Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA is one such location, a place that you can, unsurprisingly, catch various Pokémon, but how do you unlock it? Luckily for you, we're here to answer that question, along with what creatures you can find there.

If you're after two very specific fan-favorite 'mon, our Pokémon ZA Pikachu location and Pokémon ZA Eevee location guides make for some essential reading. However, you should also check out our Pokémon ZA evolution items article to ensure you know where to get the objects you need to evolve them. We can also help you learn all about the Pokémon ZA Kalos starters and Pokémon ZA Kanto starters.

How do I unlock Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA?

It's impossible to miss Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA, as you unlock it by playing the main story. Specifically, you gain access to this area during Main Mission 5.

Pokemon Legends ZA Wild Zone 2: a map showing Wild Zone 2 and the Pokemon you can find there

What Pokémon can I catch in Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA?

As with the other wild areas in the game, Wild Zone 2 is home to numerous different Pokémon, but as there is a day and night cycle, the time that you're there can impact which creatures you find. During the day, you can encounter:

  • Kakuna
  • Magikarp
  • Budew
  • Patrat
  • Binacle

During the night, you can encounter:

  • Staryu
  • Kakuna
  • Magikarp
  • Bude
  • Patrat
  • Binacle

What Alpha Pokémon can I catch in Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA?

Besides these typical 'mon, alpha Pokémon are back in ZA, and you can find various ones in the different wild areas. Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA gives you encounters with:

  • Alpha Patrat
  • Alpha Staryu
  • Alpha Magikarp

What TMs can I find in Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA?

TMs are important if you want to give your pals some different moves - they might not learn what you want them to just by leveling up. Luckily, Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA gives you access to Swift. It's the only TM in the area, and you can find it in the lower section of the area between some trees and bushes.

There you have it, trainers, everything you need to know about Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA legends. For even more help, make sure you check out our Pokémon ZA colorful screws and Pokémon ZA Dratini location guides. Or, for a bigger overview of the game, check out our Pokémon Legends: Z-A review, in which Connor Christie gives the game 8/10.

