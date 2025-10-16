Wild Zone 2 Pokemon ZA guide

Lumiose City is certainly a lovely place to explore, featuring areas that are full of life. Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA is one such location, a place that you can, unsurprisingly, catch various Pokémon, but how do you unlock it? Luckily for you, we're here to answer that question, along with what creatures you can find there.

How do I unlock Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA?

It's impossible to miss Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA, as you unlock it by playing the main story. Specifically, you gain access to this area during Main Mission 5.

What Pokémon can I catch in Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA?

As with the other wild areas in the game, Wild Zone 2 is home to numerous different Pokémon, but as there is a day and night cycle, the time that you're there can impact which creatures you find. During the day, you can encounter:

Kakuna

Magikarp

Budew

Patrat

Binacle

During the night, you can encounter:

Staryu

Kakuna

Magikarp

Bude

Patrat

Binacle

What Alpha Pokémon can I catch in Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA?

Besides these typical 'mon, alpha Pokémon are back in ZA, and you can find various ones in the different wild areas. Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA gives you encounters with:

Alpha Patrat

Alpha Staryu

Alpha Magikarp

What TMs can I find in Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA?

TMs are important if you want to give your pals some different moves - they might not learn what you want them to just by leveling up. Luckily, Wild Zone 2 in Pokémon ZA gives you access to Swift. It's the only TM in the area, and you can find it in the lower section of the area between some trees and bushes.

